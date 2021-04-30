Green thumbs adopt trees for National Arbor Day

On Friday morning, green thumbs and gardeners across Charlotte County got up early to adopt a tree for National Arbor Day.

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Office in Charlotte County drew a crowd to the Centennial Park Recreation Center to adopt firebush, dahoon holly and densa slash pine trees.

UF/IFAS also combined the event with their annual plant sale, after last year’s sale was canceled amid the pandemic.

Master gardeners propagated their specialty plants and donated them to the plant sale.

Extension Program Manager Holly Bates was excited to see plants and trees going fast.

Master Gardener Dolly Tomalinas recorded the number of tree adoptions throughout the afternoon.

“The plants are already picked over,” said Bates.

By the middle of the afternoon, they were left with a quarter of what they started with.

Those adopting trees were given a lesson with updated tips on how to plant the tree, as well as a tree care guide.


After 25 years of watching people take home their adopted trees, it hasn’t gotten old for Bates.

She came across old slides from Arbor Day events in decades prior while researching for Charlotte County’s Centennial Celebration.

“After Hurricane Charley, we were on many grants to help restore the canopy, but when those grants dried out, we still wanted to do this.”

To Bates, each tree planted is another tree closer to restoring our surroundings.

Dolly Tomalinas, a master gardener of 20 years, was prepping the tree adoptions.

“I love sharing my knowledge at events like this,” said Tomalinas.

Firebush, dahoon holly and densa slash pine trees were available for adoption.

Tomalinas also works in horticulture therapy, where she sees the benefits of planting and gardening firsthand.

“Being around people with the same kinds of interests makes it worthwhile,” she said.

