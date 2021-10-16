Grief led woman to become suicide prevention advocate

PORT CHARLOTTE — When Amy Vogel's grandfather died of suicide in 2013, she decided to do something to help others who are going through a trauma or depression.
She became a hotline volunteer and a mental health counselor, and she formed a free Survivors of Suicide support group in Port Charlotte.
Vogel organized the Charlotte County Out of the Darkness walk "because suicide has affected me personally," she said.
The walk takes place on Oct. 23 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
After her grandfather's death, Vogel volunteered for the National Suicide Prevention hotline while she was still living in Indiana.
"But something in my gut prompted me to do something more," she said.
Although she already had a college degree, it was not in counseling but in dance performance, she related. Vogel returned to school and earned a master's degree in clinical health counseling while advocating for suicide prevention.
In 2017 Vogel, her husband and their two daughters moved to Charlotte County, and she continued to be involved in suicide prevention.
Working for a private Charlotte County counseling clinic, Vogel helps clients whose trauma may lead to suicidal ideation, she said.
"Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and to let others know they are not alone," she said.
Vogel said her grandfather wasn't the only relative who died because of suicide.
"We had a lot of other suicides in my family," she said.
She mentioned a cousin and another cousin's wife who died of the same cause. Vogel recently learned from her aunt that while she was doing genealogical research, she found that some of the family's ancestors had also died by suicide.
This discovery opened a new door for Vogel, as she now is working toward earning her PhD. Her dissertation will be on the causes of suicide and whether it might be hereditary.
Out of the Darkness walk
In-person registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23 and the walk is from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., but Vogel recommends registering online at www.afsp.org/charlotteco.
She said those who wish to contact her for support group information, or to learn more about suicide and its prevention, should also go to afsp.org/charlotteco.
The Out of the Darkness walks are held nationwide and are part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
