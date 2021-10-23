The Grilled Cheese Fest at CoolToday park is Nov. 13

The Grilled Cheese Festival at CoolToday Park is Nov. 13.

NORTH PORT — Calling all cheese lovers.

Get ready for a Grilled Cheese Festival, set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 13. at CoolToday Park, home of the Atlanta Braves spring training facility

"This is the first time the Grilled Cheese Festival is happening at CoolToday Park," said event organizer Christina Shaw.

A variety of food trucks will be onsite and there will be opportunities to cast your vote on your favorite grilled cheese categories including traditional, freestyle and meat lovers.

"We anticipate between five to seven different food trucks and 10 or more vendors," Shaw said. 

Live music, kids activities and community booths are planned at the family friendly event. Kids will have a chance to meet the Atlanta Braves Street team and Blooper the mascot.

There will also be a beer garden and those 21 and older will get three free beer samples. Craft brew stations and a domestic station will be in the garden and beer will be available for purchase.


The outdoor event is free with $5 parking.

Attendees can purchase a commemorative plastic stein for $20 and get two free beers of their choice. 

"The concept was a brainchild of a committee of the Atlanta Braves staff," Shaw said. "We do anticipate that this will become an annual event."

A portion of the parking proceeds will go to My Warriors Place, a retreat center for veterans, military service members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, gold star, blue star and silver star families in Ruskin, Florida.

For more information, follow CoolToday Park on Facebook.

