CHARLOTTE HARBOR — John Redmond heard the snickers. When he announced Allegiant Travel would build a world-class resort in Charlotte Harbor, he knew there would be skeptics.
“People kept saying ‘Where?’” Redmond, president of Allegiant Travel, recalled Tuesday on the eve of the official groundbreaking for his $420 million Sunseeker resort. “I’ve always been big on this site.”
Redmond said the announcement this week that TPG Sixth Street Partners would invest up to $1 billion in Allegiant’s vision backed up his confidence, he said.
“When they put their stamp of approval on this project, that was validation,” he said as rain fell on busy construction workers and others preparing for today’s celebratory groundbreaking. “There were people who never heard of this place, and we had to overcome some negatives. But now we have people who want to continue this dream with us.”
Redmond, Micah Richins, EVP/COO for Sunseeker, and Jason Shkorupa, vice president of food and beverage for the resort, took a break Tuesday to answer a number of questions about the resort’s future. Topics covered ranged from the wall surrounding the resort, to what hampered an ambitious plan that at one time called for construction to begin last year to what type of restaurants and bars the public can expect.
What took so long?Originally, Redmond said he wanted to have construction well under way by last year. The delays cause some whispers that the resort may never get done. And, he himself made a comment last year that Allegiant could always flip the property and not lose any money.
The real holdup was the Trump tax cut. When the tax laws changed, Redmond said he and his team realized that condos were not nearly the money-maker that hotel rooms and long-term suites would be.
“People assumed we were frustrated,” he said. “But the tax reform was the biggest things. It made a huge difference and caused us to go back and rethink it all. We are a public company and our stock value is based on future income. Selling a condo is a one-time (profit). But hotel rooms are a sustainable profit over time.
“Florida has probably the highest average stay for visitors (in the U.S.). So we added suites to the hotel rooms. Suites that probably are furnished nicer in the kitchen especially than your home.
“No one is building this type of resort — with the long-term stay in mind. Nothing with the walkability we will have, the restaurants, bars ….”
The wallLocals are concerned about a wall that will surround the resort, especially seeing it now in its raw form. Comments include that it is unattractive and that it is made to keep people out. That is not the case, Redmond said.
“This is no different than Las Vegas,” said Redmond, who lives part-time in Vegas and made his reputation planning some of its major casinos. “We are not trying to keep people out. We want people to come in.
“There will be a parking lot on (Tamiami Trail) for the public to park their cars and come in. Our gates won’t ever be locked.
“And the wall will look nothing like it does now. What you see now is like a frame. It will be colored with designs, sidewalks and landscaping and those round things will be our logo.”
The HarborwalkA continuation of the county-owned-and-built harborwalk along the waterfront was promised when the plans for Sunseeker were drawn up. Its construction is part of Phase I.
“The deck will go from the end of the park where the parking garage will be some day (in Phase II) to the bridge. It will go all along our restaurant row so people can stop and eat and visit. Under Phase I there will be an elevation for the resort and restaurants and people will have to use (stairs and an elevator) to access us. Phase II will level that out.”
Restaurants and barsShkorupa said the bars and restaurants will run the gamut from fancy steakhouses and Italian to casual fare. And, there will be live music — maybe every night. And the best thing is that all the restaurants and bars will be owned and run by Sunseeker.
“That way, we train people like we want,” he said.
Redmond said allowing different owners would run the cost up.
“If each restaurant had a separate owner, who had to pay rent and hire their own people, they would have to charge more to make a profit. It would get expensive,” Redmond said. “We would have 10 restaurant owners going in different directions. This way we will control the experience and all employees will be trained by us.”
Richins said Sunseeker will be able to accommodate large groups for conventions and keep them on site.
“We’ve had tremendous response from meeting planners who normally have to decide where to go between Sarasota, Fort Myers, Naples and Marco Island,” Richins said.
Where do the employees come from?Richins said Sunseeker will need 600 to 700 employees. With housing costs what they are and local employees already stretched to find help, how is that going to be possible?
“People ask me that a lot,” Redmond said. “People who work food and beverage want the best opportunity they can get. When I was in Marco Island they had waiters from North Port. People will drive to have a good opportunity to make more money.”
Redmond said he expects his guests to be good tippers and the restaurants and bars will be busy seven days a week, not just on weekends.
“We will have 800 rooms and two people to a room on average. That’s 1,600 guests plus the walk-in traffic,” he noted.
Shkorupa said he and Richins have already been in touch with Charlotte Technical College to work on classes that would train students for work at Sunseeker.
“We want to build relationships with them and with vendors to make this a world-class convention center,” he said.
The poolOne of the big draws Redmond envisioned originally was a pool that would be the largest in Florida. That could still happen, but not in Phase I.
A spokesperson said a rooftop pool is planned for Phase I. The larger pool may still come, but in Phase II.
ConventionsRedmond said Sunseeker will not only be able to host large conventions, but multiple conventions at once.
“Right now, if they brought a convention to Charlotte County they would have to split the people up and put 100 in one hotel, 200 in another and so on. They will all be able to stay together at Sunseeker,” he said.
