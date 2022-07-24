What began as a theater program to help grieving children has expanded into a grief center with four locations and professionally licensed counselors serving hundreds.

“We have served about 600 children and about 500 adults for a total of 1,100 people since we launched in 2018,” said Danielle Visone, licensed clinical social worker and spokesperson for the Blue Butterfly Family Grief Center program.


