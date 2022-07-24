What began as a theater program to help grieving children has expanded into a grief center with four locations and professionally licensed counselors serving hundreds.
“We have served about 600 children and about 500 adults for a total of 1,100 people since we launched in 2018,” said Danielle Visone, licensed clinical social worker and spokesperson for the Blue Butterfly Family Grief Center program.
Funded by Tidewell Hospice’s Tidewell Foundation program, it is for children ages 5 to 18.
Its purpose is to serve and support children following the death of a significant person in their lives, Visone said.
The Blue Butterfly program has four locations in three counties — Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte — whose location at the Port Charlotte First Alliance Church currently has no waiting list, she said.
The grieving process varies from person to person, both in symptoms and the amount of time it takes to heal, Visone said.
“Families can stay with us until clinically we can see that their grief symptoms have progressed.”
She said the length of time for healing “is different for everyone; we want families to feel like they are ready to leave Blue Butterfly.”
She said tools and coping skills are taught in the program to help children and their families in their grief “without needing a support group to lean on every month.”
The counseling is done with groups divided by age, Visone said.
Following a family-style dinner from 5:30-6 p.m. each month, for the next 90 minutes children gather in their age designated group to receive counseling and skills.
There’s a process when a family contacts Blue Butterfly, Visone said.
“We first do a bereavement assessment and look for grief symptoms, such as eating patterns,” she said.
The family is asked how the child has been since the death. Then, a determination is made as to when the child would be ready for the group.
“We want them to get support from every angle,” Visone said.
The child is observed by professionals who watch for signs the child is improving or regressing.
If the child has grief symptoms that are more severe, individual grief counseling becomes available, Visone said.
“We don’t limit our services to just children who are grieving a parent, caregiver, or sibling; we open them to any death loss.”
Trust is a big factor in the program.
“We want them to trust safe adults.”
Grieving children are often bullied by their peers, Visone said.
“Our kids are so vulnerable,” she said.
Some have been taunted and accused of being responsible for their loved one’s death, among other verbal accusations, she said.
In counseling, clinical practices and programs shown to be effective not only support children, but also their caregivers in order for them to learn how to deal with their own grief so they in turn can help their children, Visone said.
When a child reaches adulthood at 18, they are referred to a grief counseling group for adults.
