Volunteers laid wreaths at the graves of 253,000 veterans at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America. Volunteer Stephanie Robedeau contacted the Sun about laying wreaths at the graves of two servicemen from Charlotte County: Rufus Lazzell, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general and longtime local resident who served as mayor of Punta Gorda, and Michael Woodliff, a Charlotte High School graduate and U.S. Army sergeant who was killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom. About 3 million volunteers laid more than 2.2 million wreaths at 2,100 locations nationwide, according to the Washington Examiner, including 38,000 at Arlington. Wreaths Across America holds the event each year at Arlington and other military cemeteries nationwide. 

