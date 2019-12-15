Volunteers laid wreaths at the graves of 253,000 veterans at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America. Volunteer Stephanie Robedeau contacted the Sun about laying wreaths at the graves of two servicemen from Charlotte County: Rufus Lazzell, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general and longtime local resident who served as mayor of Punta Gorda, and Michael Woodliff, a Charlotte High School graduate and U.S. Army sergeant who was killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom. About 3 million volunteers laid more than 2.2 million wreaths at 2,100 locations nationwide, according to the Washington Examiner, including 38,000 at Arlington. Wreaths Across America holds the event each year at Arlington and other military cemeteries nationwide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.