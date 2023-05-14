Hurricane victims can explain their unmet needs to help the Sarasota County long-term recovery group link them with services. The group has had fliers everywhere in the city, including the hurricane expo Saturday at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
NORTH PORT — More than 145 residents and renters have shared their unmet needs since Hurricane Ian.
Volunteers with World Renew Disaster Services worked in North Port recently speaking to residents in need after hurricanes Ian and Nicole impacted South County.
World Renew is a faith-based disaster response organization.
"Partnering with World Renew Disaster Services, we're conducting confidential community needs assessments in North Port and Venice throughout May," said Art Isaacson, director of special projects with the United Way South Sarasota County.
It oversees the Sarasota County Long Term Recovery Group, a group of organizations from North Port to Sarasota dedicated to serving those impacted by the hurricane.
The group meets each month to identify and address unmet needs after the storm.
There is more than $4 million available to help with these unmet needs. However, the group wants to know what those unmet needs are. Do residents with no flood insurance still need help? Are those who are uninsured still have repairs, medical needs, housing or other needs that haven't been met?
"We've had more than 140 people come through last week with a couple of days left to go in North Port before they (World Renew) goes to Venice for the needs assessment," Isaacson said. "We remind people that this is not an assessment being done by FEMA."
The idea is for area residents to meet with World Renew officials to discuss their needs, he said. A survey that takes less than an hour assists the group in knowing how people have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
After the assessment is and complete, the long-term group will help assign caseworkers from local organizations to work with residents to help meet those needs still lingering from the hurricane.
Meetings are walk-in only. Proof of residency and a photo ID is required.
"Aid is not guaranteed, but this is a crucial step in connecting our community with the resources and support they need," he said. "Please remember to bring your FEMA number with you if you have one."
In North Port, residents have been telling World Renew Disaster Services about issues with insurance companies, contractors who don't show up to do repairs, FEMA housing issues, living with mold in their homes since the hurricane, problems with flood insurance not covering flooding, long waits for permits and many other challenges.
The Renew Disaster Services volunteers will be in Venice and anyone in Englewood and North Port can do an assessment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the South Venice Baptist Church in Venice, 3167 Englewood Road in Venice.
Anyone who wants to be a part of the long-term solution group can call Iris Quintana, at 941-484-4811, ext. 108, or email Iquintana@uwssc.org.
