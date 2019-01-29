GROVE CITY — Smith Street residents like Scot and Kathy Myers feel as if they live on the edge of the Sahara Desert.
Three years ago, Canadian-owned Island Lake Estates cleared nearly 170 acres of land down to the sugar sand. It's just on the other side of a chain-link fence that separates the planned development from Scott Street residences. On windy days, especially during the dry winter months, the sand blows easily over the fence, which is screened, and onto the properties and into the homes of Scott Street.
The Myerses boarded their windows, but fine sand still gets into their home. Scot collected two pounds of the sand he swept up from a 6-foot by 8-foot square portion of their screened lanai.
The Myerses' neighbor, Brian Oaks, said he and Lori Woods had to powerwash their home six times. They covered their windows with plastic to try to keep the sand out.
"You see dust clouds," Myers said. He and his wife have resorted to spending night in their camper. "They're just killing people."
The Myerses filed suit against Island Lake Estates in April 2018.
According to Charlotte County and court documents, the county approved 400 homes to be built on the Island Lake Estates in 2017. The suit alleges the developer clear-cut the land, bulldozing 7,329 trees with trunk diameters of at least 4 inches thick. The property remains bare, mostly sand with islands of weeds.
"The inhalation of the particulate matter with (the) fugitive dust causes respiratory illnesses, permanent lung damage, and in some individuals, premature death," the suit contends. It also alleges Island Lake Estates hasn't sufficiently controlled the sand from blowing off its property.
Charlotte response
Charlotte County hasn't been idle, but county employees haven't had much success addressing the issues.
"There have been several complaints about dust, and we are working on the issue," said Joanne Vernon, a county engineer. Confirming what Smith Street residents said, Vernon added, "It has looked like a dust storm at times during the winter winds.
"Unfortunately, this has been an issue through the winter months for the past three years," she said. "I am working diligently with (county attorneys) to address this since it has been a continual issue where they keep going in and out of compliance."
The county has repeatedly issued a stop-work order every time Island Lake Estates is out of compliance, Vernon said.
"The first year, they were devastated when this happened, tried to fight it, and then quickly came into compliance to get back to work," she said. Last year during the winter months, it took the county weeks to get the developer to come up with an acceptable plan.
The developer installed a network of water lines all throughout the sandy soils and watered the entire site. Technically, this approved plan should still be in effect. The developer only was required to water "when necessary." However, the developer, Vernon said, apparently removed the water lines. This year has been no different than the past years, and the complaints from neighboring residents have started up again.
"They told me that they are hydro-seeding this week," Vernon said Monday. "I told them that wasn’t fast enough and they should have been using the approved plan that had been approved."
Island Lake Estates attorney Adam D. Rieth said he could not respond due to the ongoing litigation with the Myerses.
