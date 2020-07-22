GROVE CITY — Marilyn Moore is delighted that Charlotte County relighted the Grove City Linear Park.
For at least a week and a half earlier this month, all the lights in the park were out, including the lights for the park's gazebo. The park itself, south of Florida Avenue, extends from Placida Road west to Bourbon Street.
"It was pitch black," said Moore, whose home is beside the park on Bourbon Street. "They would come on at dusk."
There are no streetlights on Bourbon near the park. The lighted park dissuaded the homeless from sleeping in the park. More importantly, Moore said, she and other dog owners like to walk in the park in the early evenings.
"It's used by quite a few people with dogs, and we can visit with people," she said.
Last week, the Public Works department sent an electrician to inspect what the problem was with the lighting for the park.
"The time clock that was integrated into the system went bad," Public Works spokeswoman Tracy Doherty said.
The electrician replaced a photocell — an electrical component that senses the intensity (brightness/darkness) of light and turns on or off the lights, Doherty explained.
"With the photo cell, the lights may come on if it is cloudy as the sensor will sense the lower intensity of light," she said. "The electrician also serviced and replaced the lamps while he was out there."
Moore is one resident who is thankful to see the lights lit again.
