Guard yourself against skimmer scammers

We've all had it happen or know someone who has.
You stop to fill up your gas tank and use a payment card at the pump. You fill up and drive away. A few hours or days later, you begin noticing activity on your card that isn't familiar. Purchases of $90, $100, $200 of fuel in Hialeah? You haven't been to Hialeah.
You've been the victim of card skimming, and you're not alone.
Since 2015, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has 2,674 reports of skimmers found at gas stations across Florida.
Charlotte County accounts for 11 of those instances, while Sarasota has had 14.
Cpl. Paul Guyton, of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Economic Crimes Unit, said criminals typically use the credit card information to buy large amounts of fuel and sell it on the black market.
"Fuel has an underground market value because it's gasoline, it's diesel," he said. "They have bladders in their trucks in which they can conceal the amount of fuel which they carry... They buy as much fuel as they can until their credit card is deactivated. Particularly when fuel prices are high and they can sell it for low, and it costs them nothing to get it out of their pocket other than what it costs to create a device and their time."
Most gas pump skimmers are able to transmit the information they collect, so criminals have no need to come back for them. No physical evidence has ever been found on any of the skimmers located by CCSO to link the criminal to the crime.
"They're always very sterile," he said.
To combat gas pump skimmers, both Charlotte County and the city of Punta Gorda passed ordinances requiring greater physical security measures at the pump in 2018, though it has not been a complete solution. Guyton said it took time to get all the gas stations on board, but he was unaware the last skimmer was found as recently Nov. 13, 2019, at the Pik N Run in Port Charlotte by members of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Its agents inspect gas pumps each year.
Sarasota County has no such ordinance, and Sarasota County spokesperson Drew Winchester said he doesn't recall an item like that ever coming before the county commission. The city of North Port considered a skimmer ordinance in February 2019 but ultimately rejected it.
A skimmer was last found in Sarasota County in September 2019, according to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Guyton said the bad news about more security at gas pump means criminals are moving on to other means. In July 2019, for example, an overlay skimmer was found on a point-of-sale machine at the Circle K on U.S. 17 and Regent Road.
"An overlay is a point-of-sale skimmer that captures debit card information so debit cards can be counterfeited," Guyton said. "It's the cover of the point of sale device that overlays that same point of sale mechanism. It has Bluetooth capabilities much like the internal skimmers at the fuel pumps. It also has a keypad recording or register so when the customer swipes the magnetic strip, it collects that information, but it also collects on the punch pad the numeric pin associated with that swipe and transmits it."
That case turned out to be multi-jurisdictional, with about 20 victims in Charlotte County and more in Lee and Collier. The suspects used the counterfeit debit cards for cash at ATMs, resulting in a loss of more than $1 million.
The scheme was run by undocumented individuals from Romania and Venezuela, Guyton said, and the case was eventually turned over to the FBI.
There's no surefire way to guard against overlay skimmers, Guyton said. It's up to the consumer to guard themselves against fraud. He urges consumers to have environmental awareness and pull on the ATM port or point of sale machine gently to make sure there's nothing foreign there they are going to insert their card into. Overlays are not firmly affixed and will come off.
"In today's environment, we have to be guarded," Guyton said. "We have to be guarded with our personal identification, with our payment card information, and when we release it we have to make sure that we keep on top of our finances for something suspicious, something out of the ordinary and question it."
