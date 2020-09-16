Six years after a Port Charlotte man was shot dead, one of the two suspects has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Kello Bonhomme, 40, was found dead early in the morning of Sept. 9, 2014 on Salisbury Street near Kenilworth Boulevard in Port Charlotte — part of a drug deal at a deserted location, police say. He was found by passersby and records show he was shot in the head.
Freddie Earl Campbell, 27, was originally charged with second-degree murder in 2014, along with Port Charlotte man Dwayne Jarrel Johnson, 34.
Investigators believe that Bonhomme was lured to a dark and solitary road by Campbell and Johnson to buy cocaine. Bonhomme was shot after he and Johnson allegedly got into an argument.
A woman who accompanied Bonhomme was hiding in the back of his Ford Explorer and said she heard Campbell, whom she knew, and Bonhomme talking, according to a sheriff’s affidavit. The witness, Evelyn Cohen, told authorities she also recognized the voice of a third individual, Johnson, at the scene of the crime.
Cohen said that at one point she heard Bonhomme and Johnson arguing before one shot was fired, and then two more shots. Cohen did not see who fired the shots, she told investigators. Bonhomme’s body was found with three shots to the head.
When detectives responded, they found Bonhomme’s body lying on the roadway, with Bonhomme clutching $40 in his left hand and a cellphone on his stomach. Search warrants executed on the cellphones of Campbell, Johnson and Bonhomme show they had been communicating in the hours prior to the shooting.
At the time, Sheriff Bill Prummell said both the suspects and victim were known to members of his agency’s narcotics unit as having been major players in the drug trade in Charlotte County.
Until Campbell pleaded guilty in 2016 to being an accessory after the fact, he steadfastly challenged the state’s charge against him of second-degree murder. Had he been convicted of the original charge, Campbell stared at a possible sentence of 20 years in state prison.
In 2016, Campbell’s attorney negotiated a plea deal in which Campbell would face no more than 10 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. In exchange, Campbell agreed to testify against the suspected trigger man in Bonhomme’s murder: Johnson.
Last week, Campbell signed an addendum to the plea form, reaffirming that he would testify in this case. The plea form also contains an agreement that he would testify in a prior homicide case.
The plea form lays out Campbell’s 10 years in the Department of Corrections — six years to serve and four years suspended, and he will receive credit for the time since his arrest in September 2014.
