“We are resilient ... we keep on singing.”
Those are the words of Guitar Army musician Rayla Hart as she joined her fellow players last Thursday at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
“It’s a shame that the turnout is lower than the old days, but we keep coming back,” Hart said.
Before the city renovated the park along West Retta Esplanade back in 2016, people would come to Gilchrist every Tuesday and Thursday nights in the thousands during peak season, said many of the players.
Since the changes at the park, parking has been limited and as a result, the impromptu-jam-session’s numbers have dropped by the hundreds.
In recent months, however, players say people are returning.
“We are in season now, so it’s more people than a few months ago. There is a big need for parking still,” said guitarist Randy Arsenault.
This session was the first time in a while that they had to split off into smaller groups; they had too many players to fit in the gazebo, which often serves as the central hub.
“This is the first time we have had three groups set up,” Arsenault said. “We probably have around 24 musicians with about 40 or so people listening.”
Listeners would stand or bring their own chairs. Some even brought small barbecues with them.
The Guitar Army, a group of area musicians, started collecting at Gilchrist in the late ’80s. There were times they had as many as 100 musicians and 1,000 listeners show up for an individual event.
“We used to be full before they changed the park,” Hart said. “It really impacted our turnout. We used to have players under every (park) light. We had country, bluegrass ... you name it. We had people with all kinds of abilities. The crowd is better now than it has been (in recent months).”
Gerald and Carolyn Laurenz have been coming to Punta Gorda for 23 years and have been long-time supporters of the Guitar Army.
“This has always been a big draw for us,” said Gerald. “They ruined it when they changed the park. No parking is a big thing.”
A lot of the Guitar Army players and fans are older. With parking now spread out along the park’s edges instead of on the grass, not all of the people can handle all the walking it takes to get to the gazebo.
“People would be here if we could still park (on the grass). The city kind of ruined it,” Gerald said.
Ron Curtin has been singing at the park since the Guitar Army started.
“There’s probably only a few of us old-timers left,” Curtin said. “Now all the northerners are back so it’s a little better. We all get together ... all the same people.”
More renovations are scheduled to begin in mid- to late-summer at Gilchrist Park. The city is currently building a new restroom on the east side of the park.
The Guitar Army meets every Tuesday and Thursday around 6 p.m. and play through the night.
“It’s such wonderful music,” said listener Tom Denny. Denny and his wife Paula attend the Thursday night performances every week.
“The crowd has decreased since they reorganized the park,” Tom said. “The older people had to walk too far, but the music is (still) fantastic.”
