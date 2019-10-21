Florida Carry Inc., a gun owner’s rights organization, has been asking for an investigation of Florida sheriffs, including the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, for allegedly sharing gun owners’ private information unlawfully.
Attorney Eric Friday said he’s concerned about emails obtained from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office which included lists of pawned guns and their owners obtained from the online database FINDER PawnWeb.
One email from 2013 previously obtained by the Sun had the subject line, “Current gun pawn list” and was forwarded from a supervisor to several officers with the message, “Check out these names and see if (they) are familiar like suspects in cases from your stolen gun cases or if you think they are convicted felons. If so let me know and we can work a case on them for an arrest.”
The list, which is redacted from the email in a records request, is about five pages long.
Friday believes it’s a violation of Florida statute 790.335, which prohibits law enforcement from keeping a list of gun owners.
The law states: “A list, record, or registry of legally owned firearms or law-abiding firearm owners is not a law enforcement tool and can become an instrument for profiling, harassing, or abusing law-abiding citizens based on their choice to own a firearm and exercise their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed under the United States Constitution. Further, such a list, record, or registry has the potential to fall into the wrong hands and become a shopping list for thieves.”
Friday told the Sun it appears CCSO deputies are profiling the owners on the list.
In a response to the initial 2013 email one deputy wrote: “Did you notice that there is a shitload of ladies pawning these firearms. I would bet by looking at the type of firearms that the real person who had them were felons????”
“I don’t know what kind of misogynistic attitude these officers have that these women can’t be gun owners or pawn guns,” Friday said.
But his number one concern is simply that the agency appears to be breaking the law.
He believes other law enforcement agencies around the state could be doing the same.
“There’s nobody above the law,” Friday said. “Not even the sheriff of Charlotte County is above the law.”
But so far, no one wants to investigate. Friday said he spoke with Assistant State Attorney Anthony Kunasek, who handles special prosecutions, but he showed no interest in the case. He also sent a letter to the Attorney General, who passed the matter on to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
An FDLE spokesperson said the matter was referred back to the State Attorney.
Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office said the facts and evidence did not constitute a criminal charge.
Friday would not comment on what his next steps will be if his request is ignored but commented he “shouldn’t have to take a next step.”
“They should do their jobs,” he said.
Katie Heck, spokesperson for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, previously stated the agency does not keep a gun list. Pawnshops are required to report transactions to FINDER, and the agency has access to it for investigative purposes.
