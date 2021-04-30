Authorities found weapons, drugs and large amounts of cash in a Punta Gorda home Thursday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Charlotte Street.
One of the home's occupants, Frank Van Tuyl, had a gun, cocaine and more than $1,000 in cash, a report stated.
Inside the home, deputies found "multiple" gun safes. Inside the largest safe were several weapons including an AR-15, as well as 10 grams of mixed cocaine and fentanyl, 29 grams of cocaine, eight heroin pills and $5,800 in cash. A smaller safe yielded 12 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun.
Van Tuyl was arrested and booked into the Charlotte County Jail on multiple charges: trafficking in fentanyl; possession of heroin with intent to sell; possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana; child neglect without great bodily harm; possession or use of a weapon with aggravated battery; possession of a controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; and trafficking in cocaine.
