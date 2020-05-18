Stanley Jean-Baptiste was happy to be back at the gym Monday, the first day gyms and fitness centers were able to reopen under the state's step-by-step plan.
"I try to go five to six times a week, so without it, I was feeling cramped at home," he said.
Lifting weights at Second Chance Gym on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, Jean-Baptiste said he had some worries, but he was reassured by the extra precautions the gym was taking and everyone being as safe as possible.
"We can't stay locked inside forever," he said.
Employee Justin Bonhager said around noon Monday, the gym had three or four new membership sign-ups and a lot of day passes.
"Probably a little less than normal activity," he said. "We're not as busy as we would normally be, but it's not slow."
He said the gym's staff was checking the temperatures of everyone who came in, sanitizing constantly, and making sure there were plenty cleaning products to go around so people could sanitize their equipment.
The gym is a 24-hour facility, but for the time being, it is staffed only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Anytime outside of that window, it's kind of train at your own risk, but we still have the tools for people to sanitize and keep things cleaned," Bonhager said.
Fearless Fitness 41:10 in Port Charlotte also opened Monday but with smaller class sizes. The boxing gym typically allows up to 20 people per class, but is now accepting only eight.
Owner Dana Wellins said the shutdown was very hard on her emotionally, but she continued offering online classes which many members took part in.
"I am a super small gym, so a lot of my members hung on," she said. "Some of them didn't even put their membership on hold."
Between her three morning classes Monday, there were about 11 people total. Everyone is required to bring their own gloves, and the punching bags have been spread further apart.
Donnie Morgan, a coach and co-owner at CrossFit Warpath in Port Charlotte, said CrossFit classes have been limited to 12 people. The facility is almost 7,000 square feet, and there are six participants on each side. Everyone is required to use hand sanitizer first thing when they come in, then pick up a basket that has a towel and cleaning solution.
"We have 12 baskets, each with its own cleaning solution and towel," he said. "We ask that they keep that with them during the class."
Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home. The classes have also been shortened to allow additional time for cleaning. For people who are still concerned about coming in due to personal or family circumstances, the gym is continuing to offer Zoom workouts that can be done at home.
In North Port, Chris Collins, owner of Ananda Yoga, said the studio would be opening Tuesday with a very limited schedule. Classes will be held outside Tuesday and Thursday mornings and indoors Saturday and Sunday.
Indoor classes will be limited to 10 people, but outdoor classes can have as many people as will fit in the parking lot following social distancing guidelines. Anyone wanting to join for a class will be required to RSVP and go through a questionnaire to ensure they don't have symptoms of the virus.
Collins said he's less concerned about losing money than about losing people.
"A lot of our clientele are not real comfortable with coming yet," he said. "That's why we're focused on doing mostly outdoor and that kind of thing. Most of our teachers are going to wait a month or two before they come back in."
