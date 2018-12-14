A path to homeownership starts several times a year when Charlotte County sells a handful of empty lots to Habitat for Humanity.
This past week, the Charlotte County chapter of Habitat bid on nine lots and will close on six of those this week, said Habitat's Chief Executive Officer Mike Mansfield. Prep work takes about three months, and construction should be underway within 12-18 months, thanks to a lot of volunteers, donors and sweat equity.
Habitat for Humanity is a national nonprofit that allows lower income families or individuals to become homeowners by helping to build their own houses. With 30 homes built a year, Charlotte County's is considered the most productive in the country for populations of similar size, Mansfield said.
"We're fortunate to have a lot of people that volunteer their time, and a lot of people that support us financially," he said.
Charlotte County is a good place to build affordable homes, Mansfield said, because it still has a lot of undeveloped land. Lots sold for around $3,000 this time.
Still, Mansfield likes it better when lot owners donate their land.
"Free is my favorite word."
To that end, the local group mails out appeals to lot owners across the country. The appeal asks the owners if they are tired of paying taxes on a piece of paradise in Florida they may never use. Some of them have been paying $100-$200 a year for decades, he said. This appeal brings in 15-20 lots a year.
Many of the lots in town have no sewer and sometimes, no water, Mansfield acknowledged. Sometimes they have no power, and organizers work closely with the local utility, Florida Power & Light, to decide whether they can afford to build.
Future homeowners with Habitat here tend to be single working parents, but also include individuals and senior citizens, Mansfield said. They must have an income no higher than 60 percent of the area's median income, which varies by family size. That leaves out a lot of people whose income is a little higher, but they still can't afford to buy a home. That's why Habitat can't be the entire solution for affordable housing, he said.
New homeowners must be able to pay for their mortgage, insurance and taxes with 30 percent of their income. Due to all the volunteer work and donations, this averages around $500 a month. The success rate is 98 percent, Mansfield said, and Habitat owners here tend to stay much longer than a typical homeowner.
Families have to maintain their property, because Habitat and its donors retain an interest in preserving the value. If they sell in the first year, Habitat gets the money. Eventually, the building is theirs to sell or pass on, and it is no longer in the Habitat bank.
While they are paying their mortgage, Habitat is the bank. Their payments go back into the program to build more homes.
Habitat tries to pick lots where families want to live, so they include West County, but mostly, the lots are in mid-County, Mansfield said. Habitat avoids the rural east county.
"We don't want to do much out there, because we don't want to burden the county to send a school bus out here, garbage trucks. We'd be more of a thorn in their side," he said.
Lots this time are located on Bachmann Boulevard, Overbrook Street, Swanee Road, Printer Street and Birchcrest Boulevard.
