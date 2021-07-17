Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home

NORTH PORT — Nicole Minisci accepted the key to her new home with tears in her eyes on Friday morning.

"I appreciate so much all the work everyone did to make this happen," she said, thanking the men and women who helped build the home.

South Sarasota County Habitat for Humanity hosted a dedication ceremony to officially welcome the new owners.

After a blessing of the home, Minisci and two children, Demauni and Symoana, were given handmade quilts from members of United Methodist Church.

Christine McCauley, CEO for South Sarasota County Habitat for Humanity, addressed the crowd. 

Nicole Minisci and her children, Demauni and Symoana. 

"We are so proud of you," McCauley said. "You worked so hard and deserve this day. May this day be the beginning of many happy memories to come."


Michael Sollitto, director of construction, made the closing remarks.

"This is a strong, solid home to keep you and your family safe," Sollitto said. "Your children now have a big yard with trees to play in, and they will be able to enjoy their own rooms."

Nicole Minisci receives the key to her new home from Silvia Hollister from the Venice Yacht Club. To the left is Mary Ouellette, director of homeowner services.

The North Port Library donated books for the family, and volunteers donated a toolbox and gift certificates. Publix donated a pantry starter kit along with some cleaning supplies. 

Silvia Hollister from the Venice Yacht Club, sponsor of the home, presented McCauley with the key to the home.

