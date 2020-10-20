Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity held its first virtual dedication for three new homeowners last week.

The families individually received keys to their new homes in Charlotte County at the Habitat for Humanity Sam Emerick Center at an earlier date.

The recipients were Kirsten Berlen and her three children, Artrell Jones and his three children, and Stacie Sloan and her two children.

Habitat for Humanity did a virtual dedication and celebration on Oct. 14 and the families were congratulated at that time.

“Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity continues to adapt through the many changes of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gabrielle Reineck, Senior Director of Outreach at Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity. "From March through June 2020, we completed and closed 14 homes. Because of restrictions, we have not been able to hold in person home dedication ceremonies. On Wednesday, we held our first ever virtual home dedication for three of our homeowners. It was very exciting for Habitat staff, the homeowners and community participants. Pandemic or no pandemic, we will continue to serve as many families as possible through our Homeownership Program and we will continue to celebrate their accomplishments with virtual dedications.”

For more information, visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.

