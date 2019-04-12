A wish for some last year might become a reality this election season.
A request was filed Friday in federal court seeking a preliminary injunction to require Spanish-language ballots and election materials in 32 counties, including Sarasota and Charlotte.
Back in September, elections officials had to provide sample ballots and signs in Spanish — just as they do in English — due to a ruling by a federal judge.
The decision was due to the Voting Rights Act, which ensures people educated in schools where the predominant language isn’t English should not be denied the right to vote.
Plaintiffs also pointed to an influx of people who came to Florida counties following Hurricane Maria last year from the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico — where many are not educated primarily in English, the Sun reported in September.
Counties were not required to provide official Spanish-language ballots back in September, though, as the ruling was made too close to the November General Election.
Sarasota County has already made Spanish-language sample ballots available for the 2019 elections, according to Ron Turner, the supervisor of elections for Sarasota County.
“We will comply with the law as decided by the court,” Turner said.
Offices up for election in Sarasota County include seats 5, 6 and 7 for Venice’s City Council.
As for in Charlotte County, the only offices up for election are districts three and five with the Punta Gorda City Council.
“Charlotte County has, and always will, comply with the law, no matter what it takes,” said Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis back in September.
The September litigation was filed by nonprofit organizations Faith in Florida, Hispanic Federation, Mi Familia Vota Education Fund, UnidosUS and Vamos4PR with Gainesville resident Marta Rivera Madera.
