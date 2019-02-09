Almost half the 75,147 households in Charlotte County are struggling to afford basic needs.
The 45 percent of Charlotte homes that are struggling is only slightly better than the state average of 46 percent, according to United Way ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) project.
Angela Hogan, CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership, Inc., said Charlotte County is showing some upward mobility, as households living in poverty are down 2 percent since 2010.
“However, there are still 8,423 households living at or below the federal poverty line in our community,” Hogan said, “The largest segment, 3,665 households, living in poverty are over the age of 65.”
She added that seniors currently account for 40 percent of our population. And, projections show their numbers will climb 46 percent by 2035.
“I do not think Charlotte County has adequate capacity to meet the needs of seniors and retirees who are living in poverty,” said Hogan. “This is already a growing issue and the data is showing it will get worse over time.”
According to the United Way ALICE report, the “survival budget” as of 2016 for a single adult in Charlotte County, is estimated to be $20,448 annually, or $10.22 hourly. This budget is the bare minimum of what an individual would need to make to cover their basic needs, and does not account for savings for emergencies or future goals.
A team of ALICE report researchers have carefully developed the formula to calculate the budgets using data from resources including: U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA), Labor Statistics, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
For a family of four, that budget jumps to $57,792 annually and $28.90 hourly.
Supposedly, that amount would cover the monthly costs of: housing, food, transportation, miscellaneous, and taxes. New this year is the incorporation of a smartphone budget. There is also $155 estimated for ‘miscellaneous’ items for a single adult.
Despite the lack of affordable housing in the county, the United Way of Charlotte County lists a “survival budget” that calls for $606 per month for housing for a single adult, and $848 a month for a family of four.
The ALICE household stability budget on the other-hand, allocates a single adult a greater housing allowance, at $793 monthly. This budget also includes a monthly savings to put away for emergencies, or future goals. Each category also has a greater spending allowance. For a stability budget, a single adult must earn $31,524 per year, or $15.76 an hour.
“The stability budget is the dream that all people want to achieve, so that they can handle an emergency and have lower stress,” CEO of United Way of Charlotte County, Angie Matthiessen, said.
Sarasota County
In Sarasota County, there was a jump of 1 percent of households living within the ALICE threshold from 2014 to 2016.
Thirty-seven percent of the 176,191 total households in the county are struggling to afford basic needs.
A single adult would have to bring in $22,236 annually just to cover those basic needs of housing, food, transportation, etc., or $11.12 hourly. A family of four would need $62,040 annually to cover their needs, or $31.02 hourly.
This budget allocates $711 per month for housing for a single adult, and $974 a month for a family of four.
The budget does not set aside much for miscellaneous items: $168 for a single adult, and $470 for a family of four.
