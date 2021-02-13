The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Hallie and Maximus.
A cat named Hallie will require a very special, experienced cat owner who can work with her and accept that she didn't have the advantage of a great kitten-hood. She would be happy in a house with lots of cats and does not long to lay in laps. She has come a very long way since her first days at AWL. The league wants nothing more than to see Hallie continue progressing and bonding.
Maximus is an island dog from Puerto Rico. He is a 52-pound, 3-year-old hound mix. He needs a yard with a tall fence. Maximus is also heartworm positive and is to undergo special treatment to keep him healthy.
Now through Feb. 21, you can support life-saving heartworm treatment for eight dogs at AWL like Maximus. The dogs are undergoing treatment while sniffing out their forever homes. AWL's medical team will continue to treat these dogs if they find homes with no cost to the family. Donations and appointments to meet the pups are currently being accepted.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
