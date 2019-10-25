PUNTA GORDA — Showcase your pets Sunday at the History Park in Punta Gorda as the Punta Gorda Historical Society hosts its 2nd Annual Pet Costume Parade.
The competition begins around 10:30 a.m. at the Price (Brown) House in the back of the park at 501 Shreve St., in Punta Gorda.
Judges will decide first, second and third prize winners.
Competition was strong last year, according to PGHS representatives, so this year stands to bring in even more competitors.
“We had so much fun last year with working with the animals and working with the owners,” said Margaret Bogardus, PGHS president. “We had to bring it back.”
THE PGHS FARMERS MARKET
“This year, (we’ve encouraged) all the vendors who want to, (to) also dress in costume,” Bogardus said. “It’s going to be a fun day.”
The pet parade coincides with the PGHS Farmers Market that takes place every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If adults want to dress in costume, that’s fine but please don’t wear masks, Bogardus said. “Children can wear masks and can come in costume with pets.”
HOW TO ENTER
To enter a pet, all you really need to do is show up on time. Parking may be an issue, however, so you might want to get there early.
So far, the event’s Facebook page has garnered hundreds of people interested in going.
IF YOU’RE NOT A PHOTOGRAPHER
Two photographers will be on site. Pet parents will be able to download the pictures from the puntagordahistory.com website.
“If the (pet) parents have a problem with downloading their photos, then we will print the pictures for them,” Bogardus said.
More information about the event can be found on the PGHS Facebook page.
