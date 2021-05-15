Southwest Floridians are all too familiar with power loss during hurricanes and storms, but who’s there to communicate for us in a state of emergency?
On Saturday morning in Punta Gorda, the Charlotte Amateur Radio Society collaborated with the Burnt Store Lakes Homeowners Association Community Emergency Response Team to demonstrate how Ham Radio operators can send and receive messages without electricity, cell phone service or wifi.
“It’s not really a hobby, but more a way of life,” said CARS President David Weinstein, who has worked with amateur radio operation for roughly 60 years.
“We’re a very vulnerable society because of our reliance on the internet and communications,” said Weinstein.
In the event of an emergency, Weinstein said amateur radio operators team up with Emergency Management to assist those injured by getting the word out.
Duwain Hunt, with Charlotte County Florida Ares, demonstrated how an email can be sent from his radio in a under a minute through a system in conjunction with a handheld radio.
“We are active before and we are active after an event,” Hunt said. “During an actual event, we just hunker down like everyone else.”
Hunt explained in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency, operators are able to communicate to emergency services the types of injuries and attention people may need.
Most of the operators’ equipment also only required a “Go Box,” a few batteries and a portable antenna.
For more information, visit carsfl.org.
