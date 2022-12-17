PUNTA GORDA - At Charlotte County Emergency Management on Airport Road, staff members scrambled to keep communication systems operating during Hurricane Ian.
Downed power lines, various electrical failures, and sketchy cellphone service put residents in a state of vulnerability.
Because of the efforts of Punta Gorda resident Tom Chance, communication was kept open.
"It took a Herculean effort," Chance said, of amateur radio operators - also known as ham radio operators.
They served as the front line of communication before, during, and after Hurricane Ian.
"We were on the airwaves communicating information 24/7 to at least 100 hams across the area with resource, weather, accessible roads, pharmacies that were open, where to get gas and groceries, for seven days," he said.
"The hams then passed that information to their neighbors, friends and family," Chance said. "When cellphones and WiFi were down, we were able to send 'radiograms' to family and friends outside the affected area via our radios," he said.
Two years ago, Chance, and Duwain Hunt of Port Charlotte teamed up to revitalize Charlotte County's Amateur Radio Emergency Services system.
He has been county's American Radio Relay League emergency coordinator since April 2021.
"We now have an amazing group of ham (amateur radio) citizens of Charlotte County who are dedicated to serving our Emergency Communication needs for Charlotte County."
He said there are more than 43,000 ham operators in the state and more than 925 in Charlotte County.
"We had more than 100 participants for the nine days we were broadcasting," he said.
Because of his service to Charlotte County and its Emergency Management, Chance was honored on Dec. 10 in Tampa when he, along with Chuck Johnston, coordinator of the Sarasota Agricultural Recovery Group, received the prestigious Ellen White W1YL award established in 2016.
Patrick Fuller, emergency management director for Charlotte County, emphasized the importance of communications.
They were "one of the most vital aspects of emergency response and also one of the most vulnerable systems to hurricanes," Fuller said.
"Through Tom's leadership we were able to maintain communications to our shelters and hospitals throughout Hurricane Ian, even when traditional means of communication became unreliable," Fuller said.
Chance was embedded at the Emergency Operations Center prior to Hurricane Ian's landfall, Fuller said.
"He worked continuously to coordinate the efforts of CCFLARES (Charlotte County Florida Amateur Radio Emergency Services) volunteers deployed in shelters and hospitals while relaying important operational information to facilities and to EOC responders," Fuller said.
Emergency Management agencies throughout Florida and the rest of the country "rely heavily on our partnerships with amateur radio operators; this is especially true in Charlotte County," he said.
"The capability that CCFLARES, with Tom's leadership, brings to the table ensures our ability to relay critical information to residents, maintain communications to isolated pockets of our county, and endure when other systems fail due to the hazard associated with hurricanes," Fuller said.
Stressing the important of Amateur Radio Emergency Services organizations, Fuller said they "embody the civic and humanitarian spirit that make our community a great place to live."
"The critical role they play in the overall disaster response cannot be overstated and the fact that they are a volunteer group speaks volumes about their dedication to community and helping others," Fuller said.
Ellen Pinder, emergency management coordinator for the county, wrote to the ARRL chapter which bestows the Ellen White award, and nominated Chance on behalf of Charlotte County Emergency Management.
Also nominating Chance was Paul Toth, president of the ARRL West Central Florida Group.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.