Field Day for Ham operators
Jan. 30 saw Ham Radio operators across the United States and around the world participate in Winter Field Day. Amateur Radio Operators gather in a winter environment to make sure the preparations they do each summer also address unique operational concerns for the season.
The Englewood Amateur Radio Society, more commonly known as “EARS,” set up at Artist and Elm avenues in Englewood, using only portable power and on-site antennas for a 24-hour period.
"Disasters are unpredictable by nature and can strike when least expected," EARS spokesman John S. Babbitt (K2GQG) stated in a press release to The Daily Sun. "Our goal is to help enhance skills and to be ready for all environmental conditions during the spring, summer, fall and winter. Preparedness is the key to a professional and timely response during any event and this is what local and state authorities are expecting when they reach out to the emergency service groups that offer their services." For more information, visit earsradioclub.org.
Thanks to the Moose
Representatives from the Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 recently delivered cases of Tommy Moose dolls to the Charlotte County Sheriff's District 1 Office and St. David's Jubilee Center to include in their Easter boxes.
The dolls are provided free by the club. Sheriff's deputies are encouraged to have them available to give to children they encounter who may be in traumatic situations. The Jubilee Center is a nonprofit food pantry and clothes closet that serves families with limited means in the Englewood area. For more about the Moose, visit englewoodmoose.org.
Girl Scout cookies
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is underway and the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida is seeking support to help girls have a positive and successful cookie season despite challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program runs through March 21. Pre-orders are underway and cookie booth sales start Feb. 19. To find a cookie booth, enter a ZIP code at www.girlscoutcookies.org or visit www.gsgcf.org.
This year, the Council is looking for businesses, organizations and individuals to surprise area troops by buying out the complete inventory of a cookie booth or becoming a major product program donor by purchasing 100 or more boxes of cookies. Customers may also buy cookies for “Hometown Heroes.” Local Girl Scouts will deliver cookies to essential workers and veterans, and partner with Support Our Troops for deployed military personnel. Contact Kelly McGraw at kmcgraw@gsgcf.org or 941-921-5358, ext. 318.
