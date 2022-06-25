PUNTA GORDA — Members of the Charlotte Amateur Radio Society (CARS) beginning spent 24 hours beginning Saturday afternoon trying to contact other ham radio operators worldwide.

CARS is part of the American Radio Relay League which represents some 170,000 FCC-licensed amateurs.

Each year on the fourth weekend in June, tens of thousands of ham radio operators gather with their clubs or groups to practice for emergencies, while combining picnics, campouts and an informal contest.

Although the event combines socializing with the contest to see who can contact the most other operators, it really is about practicing emergency response capabilities, said CARS president David Weinstein.

“If all else fails, we’re used when everything else is gone,” he said.

He said ham radio operators would continue linking others to avenues of communication “until communication can go back to normal.”

Weinstein is one who appreciates the importance of communicating in times of disasters.

“I went through Hurricane Andrew — half my house came apart,” he said.

Amateur radio operators manned their equipment and for a while were the only sources of communication for those who wished to get linked to their emails and contact loved ones.

Weinstein, who has been licensed since 1961 when he got his novice license at age 15, lamented that his generation’s interest in operating a communication radio might have fallen out of favor with young people who prefer the internet and gaming.


He said he was 13 years old when he first became interested in operating a radio. “Kids [today] don’t see the utility of this.

He said the Field Day and CARS has a main objective: “To promote amateur radio to the community.”

Anyone wanting to own and operate a radio must be licensed. But equipment needn’t be expensive, Weinstein said.

He said you can begin with a $30 purchase, but some members of radio clubs will spend about $1,000 “for the whole set.”

The CARS chapter has 132 members, some of whom live in North Port.

More than 30 CARS members turned out for the Field Day event.

The club was organized in 1974, which makes it the oldest operating amateur radio club in Charlotte County. Club membership is open to all ham radio operators and to those who want to be one.

CARS meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, Meeting Room 13, at 507 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.

For more information visit http://carsfl.org/membership.

