PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County Airport Commissioner Rob Hancik is running for a third term on a platform of preparing for dramatic growth.
Hancik is being challenged by local business owner Eric Bretan.
Before retiring, Hancik ran a commercial airport in Springfield, Missouri for 35 years.
Hancik said preventing privatization of the airport has been a big accomplishment in the last four years.
During Hancik's tenure, Allegiant Airlines has made PGD a hub and is nearing completion of a high-rise resort that would be the country's first airline owned hotel.
"The big issue is, we have to look down the road 10 years. How are we going to handle growth if it's going to continue at this crazy pace," he said. "What will we do if we get another airline? Where are we going to put them?"
Hancik said he has some ideas, but the community will have to decide whether it wants the airport to invest in new facilities. He said it can be done without using taxpayer dollars.
In late 2020 and early 2021, the commission entertained proposals from unknown investors that wanted to run the airport and keep the profits in exchange for giving the county money. The deal would have allowed the county to invest airport funds outside of the airport, which it cannot do under conventional operations.
Other larger airports have rejected the idea as well, except the main airport in Puerto Rico, which was deeply in debt.
Bretan criticized Hancik saying Hancik cut off debate on the topic and alienated other stakeholders, the city in particular. Bretan said he would be more transparent as a commissioner.
Hancik said the commission shared all the information they had on the proposals, which a consultant handed to commissioners individually. He objected to that approach.
"I think the airport authority should hear the same story at the same time," he said.
Hancik said the airport's current master plan appears outdated. He called the current expansion plans "marginal."
Those projects already underway are to add traffic lanes, a new baggage system, to possibly expand the terminal to the south. The airport has recently added more parking.
There are only 10 gates now, Hancik said, and the airport will need more in the future.
