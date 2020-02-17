Charlotte Sports Park played host Saturday to the 12th Annual Baseball dinner and auction event.
Kids and adults enjoyed an evening with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The evening included dinner, an auction, entertainment and an opportunity to meet some of the Tampa Bay Rays players, all to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County.
