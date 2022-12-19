Temple Shalom Rabbi Solomon Aginn begins the Lighting of the Menorah service Sunday night celebrating the Miracle of Hanukkah. Traditionally, the Lighting of the Menorah is the lighting of one candle nightly, however, at the beginning of Hanukkah, all candles are lit on the first evening.
Marlene Freidman, Al Lubiner, Judi Roth, Naomi Alexander, Judy Migol, Shelly Harris, Marc Melser and Carol Roark were Temple Shalom members who lit one of the candles at the Lighting of the Menorah on Sunday night in Port Charlotte. See more photos online at yoursun.com.
Temple Shalom member Marlene Freidman was one of eight members of Temple Shalom to light one of the candles at the Lighting of the Menorah on Sunday night.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Members of Temple Shalom, Port Charlotte, assemble outside for the start of the Lighting of the Menorah celebrating the Miracle of Hanukkah on Sunday evening.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Temple Shalom Rabbi Solomon Aginn begins the Lighting of the Menorah service Sunday night celebrating the Miracle of Hanukkah. Traditionally, the Lighting of the Menorah is the lighting of one candle nightly, however, at the beginning of Hanukkah, all candles are lit on the first evening.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Elaine Sless, Odette Port and Bill Berland look at a fresh batch of potato latkes to be served at the traditional Hanukkah meal with doughnut holes, Hanukkah cookies and Hanukkah gilt.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Members of the Temple Shalom, Port Charlotte, at the Lighting of the Menorah celebrating the Miracle of Hanukkah.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Temple Shalom, Port Charlotte, celebrated the beginning of Hanukkah with the Lighting of the Menorah on Sunday evening.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Temple Shalom member Shelly Harris and Rabbi Solomon Aginn work together to light one of the candles on the Menorah at the Lighting of the Menorah on Sunday night.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Marlene Freidman, Al Lubiner, Judi Roth, Naomi Alexander, Judy Migol, Shelly Harris, Marc Melser and Carol Roark were Temple Shalom members who lit one of the candles at the Lighting of the Menorah on Sunday night in Port Charlotte. See more photos online at yoursun.com.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Sydney Breuer distributes programs for the Hanukkah celebration at Temple Shalom on Sunday evening following the Lighting of the Menorah.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Dr. David Katz and Rabbi Solomon Aginn provide the music for the Hanukkah celebration at Temple Shalom on Sunday evening following the Lighting of the Menorah.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Naomi Alexander serves Maryanne Remer potato latkes, a Hanukkah tradition, at the Temple Shalom Lighting of the Menorah celebration held Sunday night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.