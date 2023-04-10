TALLAHASSEE — In Southwest Florida, it's a holiday that some folks celebrate: Gopher Tortoise Day is noted every April 10.
"The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to celebrate Gopher Tortoise Day by getting involved in conservation efforts with our state’s only native tortoise, a state-listed Threatened Species," it stated Monday.
It noted residents "play an important part" in helping gopher tortoises.
The animal can be found living in most areas of Florida, including suburbs, agricultural and developing areas, it noted.
"When people get involved in gopher tortoise conservation, it helps ensure tortoises, and the over 350 species tortoises provide shelter for in their burrows, will continue to be found throughout the state in the future," it stated.
The FWC gave ways to help gopher tortoises:
• If a tortoise appears healthy and is not in immediate danger, leaving the tortoise alone is usually the best option. If you see a gopher tortoise crossing a road and it is safe for you to do so, you may pick it up and place it in a safe location along the roadside in the direction it was heading. Never put tortoises in water, as gopher tortoises can’t swim like turtles can.
• Consider making your home and neighborhood gopher tortoise friendly by planting gopher tortoise friendly plants, creating a Gopher Tortoise Friendly Yard or, where appropriate, placing tortoise road crossing signs.
• Consider volunteering with the FWC on gopher tortoise conservation efforts.
• Report sightings of gopher tortoises and their burrows or notify the FWC of a sick, injured or dead tortoise.
• Remember that gopher tortoises are a protected species. It is illegal to harm a gopher tortoise, its eggs or its burrow, to relocate without a permit, or to possess a tortoise, its eggs, or any parts of a tortoise. Report wildlife violations to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
