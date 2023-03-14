Happy Hour Gardens launches 'East Side Food Forest'

Happy Hour Gardens, at 317 E. Virginia Ave., launched Friday what organizers say will become a living supermarket, a grove of fruit-bearing trees that will complement the garden’s burgeoning produce beds.
“We envision a food forest,” said Kimberley Laurenti, a Punta Gorda resident who laid out the grid for the oasis. “This small space will contain five fruit trees (mulberry, mango, guava, loquat and starfruit) with densely planted support species, creating a lush and biodiverse setting. This design evokes plant harmony from below the soil to the tops of the trees, always be producing something of value for its residents.”
The east side plot is one of several created by Team Punta Gorda during the previous decade. But while the garden near the history park on Shreve Street grew lush under the care of a cadre of gardeners, successive hurricanes and bad luck dogged the east Virginia Avenue location.
Shortly after Hurricane Ian struck, the Punta Gorda City Council gave Charles Edwards and James Abraham, owners of Happy Hour Marketplace, permission to cultivate the garden.
“We weren’t making any green,” jokes Edwards, “so we decided to grow some instead.”
But it takes a village to grow a good garden. Sandy Dressler, president of Team Punta Gorda, recruited a contingent of Charlotte High School Navy ROTC to clear the overgrown beds. In a prime example of reuse, the young sailors hauled loads of free mulch from a downed oak tree to the garden.
Among the first volunteers were Hal and Lisa Trejo. Hal and their mother, whose ARAY group coordinated the recent Pridefest, had organized a memorial service at Happy Hour Marketplace for the victims of a nightclub shooting in Colorado. She took one look at the garden and showed up the next day to help till the soil.
“I love gardening and this is a way to bring something good and healthy to the community,” she said.
Laurenti says the goal is to create three layers of food.
“Starting underground, foods such as ginger, sweet potato and cassava will grow,” she said, using her flip chart of topographical overlays as guests at the tree-planting Friday sampled fruits and vegetables. “At ground level, native flowers will sprawl along with perennial herbs and pineapples. Mulberries and loquats will dangle within reach while racks of bananas and papayas grow overhead.”
The design allows for flexibility of residents’ tastes and seasonal conditions. It offers a mix of short-term and longer-lasting crops. The choice of fruits also reflects the community’s heritage. Guava, for example, was once a cash crop for poor people in Punta Gorda. So Gerry Fallon, one of the gardeners, contributed a young tree. Other trees planted Friday include an elderberry and a mulberry, both picked for their fruit-bearing capacity.
In a happy coincidence, one of the garden volunteers is Rufus Taylor, a Punta Gorda native who recently returned to the area. He lived in the last house built on the site of the garden, a home destroyed by Hurricane Donna in the 1960s. He recalls, as a young boy, fleeing the house with his grandmother and family. When they returned, the house had been leveled.
Fallon, a Colorado snowbird, helped build the garden a decade ago. He and Lisa replanted the beds, and he shows up regularly to water the growing plants.
He pointed to the patio of red brick pavers at the front of the garden. “That was supposed to be where neighbors who grew produce would sell it,” he said. “The goal was to create an economic and agricultural incentive for the community.”
Joan LaBeau, an arborist with the city, said the original plan called for a grove of fruit trees. Now, years after its creation, the urban garden is bearing fruit as volunteers create a food forest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.