Happy Hour Gardens launches 'East Side Food Forest'

Kimberley Laurenti, James Abraham, Charles Edwards, Gerry Fallon and Lisa Trejo pose at the launch of the Happy Hour Gardens' "East Side Food Forest." 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NAOMI PRINGLE

Happy Hour Gardens, at 317 E. Virginia Ave., launched Friday what organizers say will become a living supermarket, a grove of fruit-bearing trees that will complement the garden’s burgeoning produce beds.

“We envision a food forest,” said Kimberley Laurenti, a Punta Gorda resident who laid out the grid for the oasis. “This small space will contain five fruit trees (mulberry, mango, guava, loquat and starfruit) with densely planted support species, creating a lush and biodiverse setting. This design evokes plant harmony from below the soil to the tops of the trees, always be producing something of value for its residents.”


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments