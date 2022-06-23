PUNTA GORDA - The Happy Hour Marketplace made its debut June 17 with live music, food trucks, vendors and more.
The farmer's market will be open each Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Bailey Brothers Park on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue in the city.
The park is named after seven local African-American brothers who served in World War II and the Korean War.
The market is the brainchild of co-owners James Abraham, a local author and historian, and Charles Edwards, who retired from Anheuser Busch in Newark, New Jersey as a manager.
They decided to start a farmer's market which will feature, among other things, fresh produce, after Edwards noticed a situation.
After he and Abraham left church services one day, he told Abraham he wanted to walk to a nearby market to buy some orange juice.
Edwards said Abraham told him, "There's nothing here," meaning there was no place within walking distance where he could find fresh juice.
Abraham called the area a food desert — and that's why he and Edwards decided to do something about it.
The goal, Abraham said, is to provide people in east Punta Gorda with a place they can walk to and buy fresh produce, while enjoying entertainment, shopping at vendors' stalls, and having other amenities similar to the Punta Gorda Farmer's Market on West Olympia Avenue.
Abraham said some in the neighborhood don't have a car, and getting around is difficult for them.
There is a convenience store on Cooper Street, but like mini markets and convenience stores, fresh food is lacking.
At the opening June 17, Abraham and Edwards looked on as the marketplace drew a crowd who enjoyed Miss Cathi's Frozen Treats from her food truck, while others congregated to a barbecue truck.
House musician Leslie DaCosta played an array of several instruments - saxophone, flute, oboe and clarinet.
He will entertain every week, Abraham said.
Punta Gorda musician and attorney Michael Haymans, who is legal counsel for the market, made a surprise appearance and played acoustic guitar.
Each Friday will have an open mic session, with a local rapper and poet providing part of the entertainment on its first day.
Abraham calls the Happy Hour Marketplace "an important mix of culture and commerce."
While adults talked at the market's grand opening, children played in the park, hop-scotching and using some of the park's athletic equipment.
Cement benches surrounded tabletops imprinted with checkerboards.
People drifted in and out of the marketplace to buy food, and shop at vendors' stalls selling books, jewelry, spa items, clothing and art.
Across from the park in an empty lot, Judy Jones was selling fresh produce.
"Judy grows a lot of it," Abraham said.
He said Jones, who is a charter partner in the marketplace, has "real value in the community" and established the city's first, and only, homeless shelter at her Bread of Life Mission.
The price of food will be less expensive than in a supermarket and especially, in a convenience store, as there is no middle man and packaging, he explained.
One surprise at the grand opening was the appearance of fifth-generation Punta Gorda resident and City Councilman Jaha Cummings, who announced his candidacy for Charlotte County Commission.
His mother, Martha Bireda, is an author and executive director of the Blanchard House Museum.
She shared news with local residents that a $480,000 grant has allowed the Jean Cleveland historic house to be moved next to the Blanchard House Museum, where it will be used as a children's museum, among other plans for the extra space made available.
Bireda told how Martin Luther King Boulevard used to be Cochran Street until the 1960s, and was a thriving part of the downtown and the "lifeblood" of the city.
Later, the state moved in and businesses were uprooted to make way for public housing.
Bireda said public housing was not needed and that its presence destroyed commerce and businesses.
Abraham provided illustrations indicating businesses that were along the former Cochran Street from 1927 until after World War II.
He said the Happy Hour Marketplace is the beginning of bringing commerce and interest back to an area that was once was a lifeblood of the city.
