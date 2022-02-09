PORT CHARLOTTE — Members of the public spoke for and against blocking off an intersection at a Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners meeting.
Several residents took part in the public comment period Tuesday to speak about the Harbor Boulevard and Tamiami Trail intersection at the western service road.
Frank Kudrna spoke to the commissioners about the frequency of crashes at the service road intersection.
Kudrna has been a leading voice regarding the traffic risks at the service road intersection, citing letters to The Daily Sun six years ago.
He presented a resolution passed by the Buena Vista Property Owners’ Association last week, expressing support for Kudrna’s suggestion that the county block off cross traffic from the service road.
The vote passed 16-5 among active members at the meeting. Opponents noted relatively low numbers of the 260 members of the association, but the BVPOA bylaws only require a quorum of 15 members in attendance for votes.
Richard Russell advised against traffic blockage. He compared the situation to an experience he had running a restaurant in Atlanta.
When the city placed a road median that blocked off cross traffic, Russell said, the restaurant saw a 40% decrease in visits.
Russell described the proposed blockage as being a possible avenue for local businesses to “sue for redress.”
Russell said there was an issue of safety at the intersection and a solution was needed.
“Unfortunately, our forefathers who laid out the roads didn’t have the foresight of where we’d be in 2022,” Russell said.
Dave Thompson, one of the BVPOA directors, also attended the meeting to voice support for the resolution.
He noted similar traffic blockages were in place already for the intersection on the east side of Harbor and Tamiami, as well as one of the intersections on Olean Boulevard.
He also pointed to the continued operation of businesses in the area like the Midway Pharmacy.
“I have not seen (Midway) go out of business,” Thompson said.
After the public comment period, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch addressed the concerns raised about the intersection.
He said the county’s engineering department is looking into the logistics of preparing a roadblock.
“The county is going to be moving on this,” Deutsch said.
