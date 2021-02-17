The Celtic Ray got the Punta Gorda City Council’s approval for its downtown event while the new Harbor Social did not Wednesday.
Both bar-restaurants had applied for one-day permits to close part of two different streets for events in March. The Celtic Ray’s request was for the decades-old St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17. For the Harbor Social, this request for March 20 is the second request to close part of Sullivan Street since the al fresco business opened in December.
The sticking point for two council members, Debby Carey and Nancy Prafke, plus Mayor Lynn Matthews as the tie breaker, was the fact that it was the second street closing request in a short time period. Council members John Miller and Jaha Cummings, voting in favor of the permit for Harbor Social, argued the council was being arbitrary in restricting the business to one street closure per year, given that there is no such ordinance.
“We would be arbitrary if we decide against this,” Cummings said.
But Harbor Social was told in no uncertain terms in December, Prafke said, that the grand opening in January would be their last street closure event for this year.
“I feel we are being put in a corner, because we made it absolutely clear in December,” she said.
Carey said many people had approached her with fears about too many street closures.
“I just keep hearing, if we let them do this once, it’s going to be a nightmare,” Carey said.
Part-owner Bruce Laishley said others see Punta Gorda differently.
“People like Punta Gorda because of the events,” he said. “That’s what Punta Gorda has to offer.”
Many residents spoke on both sides of the question of Harbor Social. Celtic Ray owner Kevin Doyle is sticking with the unwritten “once a year” rule, and so his request got less discussion.
Speaking in favor of Harbor Social, residents praised the innovative outdoor franchise on Marion Street as providing much-needed distraction in stressful times of pandemic.
“There’s many of us that don’t want to be sheep,” wrote Jolene Moretti in an email. She was comparing those who follow social restriction rules of the pandemic to those who do not. “If you are concerned about being sick, stay home. Fun is what we need in these times.”
Speaking in opposition, residents said street closures lead to loud music and crowds, all of which interfere with other businesses and could ruin Punta Gorda’s small town atmosphere.
“How many times do local businesses take beatings and revenue lost,” said Sandy Moon of the Punta Gorda Historical Society, speaking of businesses that lost access during street closures.
Harbor Social Marketing Director Kristina Stoltzfus pointed out that they only wanted to close 90 feet of Sullivan Street — a side street — and would not be blocking anyone’s business. That’s where the band would go, she said, so the bar-restaurant could add more tables in their regular space while still providing safe distancing.
In this time of pandemic, she said, Harbor Social is going beyond what Florida law requires of an outdoor restaurant. They have removed many tables to allow more distance. As a result, waits for a table can be an hour at the popular new venue, and the bar sometimes has to give away free drinks to appease people in line, she said.
If it were not for the support of Laishley, who already owns the longstanding Laishley Crab House, Harbor Social would have gone bankrupt despite being already popular, Stoltzfus told The Daily Sun after the meeting. That’s because they have chosen not to pack in the tables to protect the health of their patrons and staff.
“We want everyone to feel safe when they’re in there,” she said.
City attorney David Levin advised the council to avoid enacting a once-a-year rule for street closure per business. Street closures should be at the council’s discretion, he said, and reserved for events that benefit the public. He advised the council that they could use the pandemic as a reason to allow a second street closure for the Harbor Social, if evidence suggests it would provide greater public health protection.
But Prafke said she wants a new ordinance, because having to decide on each and every request makes it a guessing game for local businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.