MURDOCK — The first phase of the Harbor Village development along Gasparilla Road sailed easily by Charlotte County's Planning and Zoning Board.
The project itself is physically divided and required two hearings. With the advisory board's recommendations, Harbor Village will be scheduled to go before county commissioners for final approvals.
No one spoke for or against the advisory board's unanimous approval of the development of 13 commercial lots just east of the State Road 776 (South McCall Road) and Gasparilla Road intersection. Plans show no access to the intersection, but two accesses for the property, one from South McCall and a second on Gasparilla Road.
A second request called for 283 residential lots along Gasparilla Boulevard as part of the first phase of development. The larger portion of the Harbor Village property off Gasparilla Road, abutting the northern property line of the Village of Holiday Lake, will be devoted to residential development.
Holiday Lake residents voiced concerns about new development bordering their community.
Dick Sutton and others want a buffer between the new development and their community.
Shaun Cullinan, an official with the county Planning and Zoning departments, explained Harbor Village is a part of a planned unit development. The plans already calls 20-foot-wide buffer between the two developments.
Charles Bailey said he worried about the displacement of wildlife once construction starts. He cited how he and other Holiday Lake residents were inundated with rats — specifically naming the Norway rat species that plagues northern communities — that were disturbed by construction.
Cullinan said developers are responsible for protecting endangered and other listed species with state and federal wildlife agencies. Not so for displaced wildlife in general. What plans man proposes, nature disposes.
"We cannot control nature," Cullinan said.
The 315-acre Harbor Village is only a small part of what was to be the 1,200-acre, mixed-use West Town community envisioned by Dennis Fullenkamp in 2008.
His plans broke with the General Development boilerplate for residential development in Charlotte County. In 2009, the property was zoned for 3 million square feet of commercial development. Fullenkamp considered limiting commercial development to 1.5 million square feet.
But those plans weren't to be.
The Great Recession of 2007-2009 took its toll. Even though the Charlotte County Property Appraiser lists Fullenkamp as a property owner in the Gasparilla Road area, portions of the West Town property — like Harbor Village now owned by a Tulsa-based development group — are under other ownership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.