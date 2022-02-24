Michael H. Harder

Michael Harder, 78, was last seen leaving his home in Harbour Heights via bicycle; authorities say he is missing his cell phone and has not been seen since 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

PORT CHARLOTTE -- Deputies are looking for a missing elderly man reported missing Thursday.

Michael H. Harder, 78, was reported missing from his residence on Santa Clara Drive in Harbour Heights around 11:30 a.m., according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Harder was last see on a blue bicycle, heading toward a church thrift store on Harborview Road. He was wearing a yellow or orange shirt, blue shorts, orange and black tennis shoes and a baseball cap.

"Michael never made it to the thrift store and does not have his cellphone on him," read a CCSO news release.

Anyone with information regarding Harder's whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.

