The roar of motorcycle engines ushered in Easter Sunday at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda as Hard Road Ministries held the annual “Son Rise” Service.
Previously sponsored by the Christian Motorcyclists Association, the 6 a.m event at 750 West Retta Esplanade has been going on for over a decade, bringing bikers and their families together to worship the resurrection of Christ as the sun rises over Peace River in Charlotte Harbor.
”This service (and Hard Road Ministries are) good because it awakens a lot of people. It puts them in the right way ... to Christ,” said Ed McDonald of CMA.
Hard Road Ministries is a Christian organization in Charlotte County for people looking for a less-traditional church experience.
Pastor Vincent Sawyer, of Victory Baptist Church (1538 Nash Terrace) in Port Charlotte, gave the opening and closing prayers for the service.
“Today we remember the risen savior. He’s alive. Praise God because he lives,” Sawyer said. “This reminds me of what it would have been like at the first resurrection Sunday — a rowdy (weather) Friday with storms, followed by a beautiful sunny Sunday.”
Mike Potter of Hard Road was the main speaker for the early morning session. He spoke on how his life has changed since he “fell in love with Jesus.”
“There was a time in my life when I couldn’t hear (the gospel); I didn’t want to hear it,” Potter said. “The gospel is the most important thing I’ve ever received. The good news is it saves us. It’s the best news you’ve ever heard but if you want it to be good news you have to receive it.
“We live in a culture that’s more hostile toward truth and to God. The Bible teaches that there is only one gospel that saves you. If Jesus isn’t the truth then there is no truth.”
There is no confirmation that they will hold the service again next year, but McDonald said the likelihood of doing so is strong.
“Our goal is to get Hard Road Ministries more seen out there but we are all here for one guy (Jesus),” McDonald said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.