The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Harley and Juan.

AWL thinks Harley hardly looks her age. This lounge-around cat is older but doesn’t appear to be with her shiny coat and round face. She loves affection and would be happy to have a home of her own. She is at peace in a room with other cats and makes for an easy-going roommate.

Juan is a pup with lots of energy who enjoys playing ball. But when he fetches, AWL volunteers call him “Piggy” because he snorts as he plays. Juan has lived with other large dogs and older kids, making him the perfect new addition to a family.

The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.

