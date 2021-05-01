The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Harley and Pudge.
Despite her youthful look, Harley is an older cat. She is an easy going, lounge-around type of cat with a shiny coat. Now she just needs a home to call her own. She thrives in a peaceful atmosphere with other cats.
Pudge is an older dog who gets along well with other dogs. AWL just discovered that Pudge suffers from seizures. He is now on phenobarbital and his seizures are under control. He has lots of love to go around.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
