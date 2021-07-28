This rectangular site proposed for a Harpoon Harry's at Bayshore Road is in the middle left of the map to the left of U.S. 41, the major road running from the lower right to the upper left. The Sunseeker resort site is along the waterfront on the lower right.
This proposed site plan for Harpoon Harry's at Bayshore shows the space dedicated to parking with two rectangular areas running north-south set for retail. The restaurant is an irregular space just north of the waterfront at the bottom of the picture.
The site plan for Harpoon Harry's at Bayshore shows land with the southern tip on Charlotte Harbor. Bayshore Road is to the right. The restaurant would be the irregular shaped space just north of the waterfront. The rest of the plan is parking and some retail space.
This rectangular site proposed for a Harpoon Harry's at Bayshore Road is in the middle left of the map to the left of U.S. 41, the major road running from the lower right to the upper left. The Sunseeker resort site is along the waterfront on the lower right.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY GOVERNMENT
This proposed site plan for Harpoon Harry's at Bayshore shows the space dedicated to parking with two rectangular areas running north-south set for retail. The restaurant is an irregular space just north of the waterfront at the bottom of the picture.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY GOVERNMENT
The site plan for Harpoon Harry's at Bayshore shows land with the southern tip on Charlotte Harbor. Bayshore Road is to the right. The restaurant would be the irregular shaped space just north of the waterfront. The rest of the plan is parking and some retail space.
The owners of Harpoon Harry's restaurant in Punta Gorda want to build a new Harpoon Harry's with retail space on the other side of Charlotte Harbor.
SEI Bayshore LLC submitted an application to Charlotte County on July 26 to build a 37,400-square-foot restaurant and 24,600 square feet of retail space at 22801 Bayshore Road. The property is about 16 acres along the west side of Bayshore almost to Edgewater Drive.
The site is mostly wooded with a small piece of waterfront facing south and looking across the harbor to the first Harpoon Harry's at Fishermen's Village. An old dock remains along with the foundation of an old house.
The principal agents of SEI Bayshore are Ron and Kelly Evans, a father-daughter duo active in a restaurant chain that includes Laishley's Crab House. Kelly Evans along with Punta Gorda developer Bruce Laishley tried and failed last year to gain approval from commissioners to build a new Laishley's Crab House on county-owned land close to Bayshore Road and next to the stalled Sunseeker resort.
In one of many twists, commissioners picked a proposal by the landlord of Harpoon Harry's, Jon Larmore of Phoenix, AZ. Harpoon Harry's has been in a number of disputes with Larmore.
A holding company owned by Bruce Laishley and Rick Treworgy sold the Bayshore land to the Evans' holding company in May for $2 million. Laishley and Treworgy had bought it from the YMCA in 2016 for $1 million.
The land is currently zoned environmentally sensitive with a future land use of preservation. Although it is listed as nonwaterfront, sections are considered to be in the high wind velocity hurricane zone, similar to nearby waterfront properties in Charlotte Harbor, including Sunseeker.
County officials did not provide information on whether SEI would have to apply for a zone change.
SEI principal Kelly Evans, who is also a vice president of Smugglers Enterprises, the company that owns Harpoon Harry's, responded to requests for information from The Daily Sun saying that the company principals were traveling and would be able to discuss the project next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.