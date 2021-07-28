The owners of Harpoon Harry's restaurant in Punta Gorda want to build a new Harpoon Harry's with retail space on the other side of Charlotte Harbor.

SEI Bayshore LLC submitted an application to Charlotte County on July 26 to build a 37,400-square-foot restaurant and 24,600 square feet of retail space at 22801 Bayshore Road. The property is about 16 acres along the west side of Bayshore almost to Edgewater Drive.

The site is mostly wooded with a small piece of waterfront facing south and looking across the harbor to the first Harpoon Harry's at Fishermen's Village. An old dock remains along with the foundation of an old house.

The principal agents of SEI Bayshore are Ron and Kelly Evans, a father-daughter duo active in a restaurant chain that includes Laishley's Crab House. Kelly Evans along with Punta Gorda developer Bruce Laishley tried and failed last year to gain approval from commissioners to build a new Laishley's Crab House on county-owned land close to Bayshore Road and next to the stalled Sunseeker resort.

In one of many twists, commissioners picked a proposal by the landlord of Harpoon Harry's, Jon Larmore of Phoenix, AZ. Harpoon Harry's has been in a number of disputes with Larmore.


A holding company owned by Bruce Laishley and Rick Treworgy sold the Bayshore land to the Evans' holding company in May for $2 million. Laishley and Treworgy had bought it from the YMCA in 2016 for $1 million.

The land is currently zoned environmentally sensitive with a future land use of preservation. Although it is listed as nonwaterfront, sections are considered to be in the high wind velocity hurricane zone, similar to nearby waterfront properties in Charlotte Harbor, including Sunseeker.

County officials did not provide information on whether SEI would have to apply for a zone change.

SEI principal Kelly Evans, who is also a vice president of Smugglers Enterprises, the company that owns Harpoon Harry's, responded to requests for information from The Daily Sun saying that the company principals were traveling and would be able to discuss the project next week.

