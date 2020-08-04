A political mailer questioning the Republican bona fides of Charlotte County Airport Authority candidate Bob Starr has spurred him to lash out about the influence of “dark money” in the airport race.
Starr is running for the District 1 seat against Vanessa Oliver, the daughter of State Rep. Michael Grant, in the Aug. 18 primary.
Both are Republicans, and both say they support President Donald Trump.
Republican support is crucial in the race, because the presence of a write-in candidate has closed the primary to all but GOP voters.
The mailer asks “Whose side is Bob Starr really on?”, stating Starr “fights against President Trump and the Republicans.”
The ad is funded by the Trump Committee PC, a political action committee with a Lakewood Ranch address that was registered with the state’s Division of Elections in June. The listed committee chair is Steve Vernon, who could not be reached for comment.
When asked about the mailer, committee treasurer Eric Robinson, a Sarasota Republican who sits on the county School Board, said, “I know Bob Starr. He is a friend of mine. I don’t know anything about this. I am just the accountant.”
Starr told the Sun he doesn’t understand why a Trump re-election committee is getting involved in a local airport board race.
“There’s really something wrong here when you establish a PAC to attack a candidate for the Airport Authority,” Starr said. “I’ve been a loyal member of the Republican Party for all my life. I’ve spent thousands (of dollars) at meetings and in donations and to be treated like this for no reason is wrong.”
Starr also said that he thinks the mailer goes beyond the Trump Committee PC.
“This is the same ‘dark money campaign’ ran against (current CCAA commissioner) Rob Hancik two years ago by his opponent Julie Price, whose campaign was championed by powerful State Rep. Mike Grant,” Starr said in a written response provided to the Sun.
Hancik told the Sun there were two “hit pieces” sent out against him during his 2018 campaign. He traced them back to research conducted by a “friend of Michael Grant’s family.” (Grant told the Sun he did support Price, but he “doesn’t know what else he (Hancik) is talking about.”)
When asked if he thought Grant had something to do with the mailer against him, Starr said, “I definitely do. It’s unquestionable.”
Grant told the Sun he had no knowledge of the mailer or the Lakewood Ranch PAC.
“I haven’t even seen the mailer. I don’t know how he (Starr) could allege that,” Grant said. “Vanessa is my daughter. I support her. Even if she wasn’t my daughter I would support her (because I agree with her on the issues).”
Oliver said she also had nothing to do with the mailer or the PAC.
“I didn’t coordinate with anyone,” Oliver said. “I had no knowledge (of it). I’m sure my father didn’t either ... we’re pretty close. At the end of the day, I think Mr. Starr and I are so far apart on the issues, I would hate to see that get overshadowed.”
The mailer makes three allegations against Starr he seeks to refute:
“He launched a formal complaint against the President (Trump) over a petty personal vendetta.”
Starr said that is not true.
“The (complaint was filed against) the local (Republican) party and clubs because they were spending money in violation of federal and state laws. President Trump was never involved. The money went to the Trump campaign but I never filed anything against the President personally.”
“... Bob Starr was forced to resign from the Republican Executive Committee over accusations that Starr ‘ran the group like it was his personal club.’”
Starr said he was not forced to resign.
“The only reason I got out of it was because I just was tired of what was going on in the party,” Starr said. “They wanted to turn the executive committee into a club, and they did.”
“Bob Starr even resigned from his self-appointed role as Charlotte County Commission Liaison to the Airport (Authority) ...”
Starr said he relinquished the position because current County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch wanted to take it over.
“There is a rotation at County Commission for positions for boards (liaisons) and things and as I remember Deutsch was elected and wanted Airport Authority and it wasn’t a big deal to me so I did relinquish that position,” Starr said.
Commissioner Pam Seay currently holds the District 1 seat but opted not to run for re-election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.