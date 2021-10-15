PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County saw a small bump in arrests connected to domestic violence between 2019 and 2020.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported that it processed 632 arrests for domestic violence charges in 2020, up slightly from 593 in 2019.
Abuse prevention experts, however, say a rise in arrests may only reveal a partial look at the picture of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. October is recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Multiple studies in academia have confirmed that the pandemic has seen a rise in reports to law enforcement, emergency hotlines, and aid to survivor agencies.
The author of one of those studies, Dr. Leila Wood from the University of Texas Medical Branch, told the Sun on Friday that the job losses and logistic disruptions brought on by the pandemic made abusive domestic situations more tense. People were forced by circumstance to spend more time at home and contact with people outside the home was limited.
“What happened with COVID 19 is that all those factors increased,” said Wood, Director of Evaluation for the university’s Center for Violence Prevention.
In a study Dr. Wood published back in January, her research team conducted a survey of 53 domestic survivor respondents in a Texas county. Of those 53, 38 responded to open-ended comments on their answers.
Nine respondents said that they felt safer since the pandemic began, while 18 said their safety neither improved nor decreased. By contrast, 15 said that their safety decreased “a little” and three said their safety decreased “a lot.”
In many cases, Wood said, the intensity of abuse escalated from coercion to physical abuse and even attempted homicide.
Detective Donna Shrively, a domestic violence investigator with CCSO, told The Daily Sun earlier this month that while calls did increase slightly after the pandemic, her team was largely able to continue their work unimpeded by COVID-19.
“We did what we could remotely,” said Shrively.
Shrively is part of a three-person DV investigation team at CCSO, working with an advocate and an analyst/technician. She anticipates that her unit receives about 207 monthly “calls for service.”
In many cases, those calls do not involve arresting someone. Much of Shrively work as an investigator is building rapport with survivors; establishing enough of a relationship where a survivor will feel comfortable speaking about their situation with the rest of the team.
The DV unit also works with the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, helping survivors find alternative shelter, legal aid, and financial assistance.
Wood noted that many domestic violence survivors in marginalized communities — such as Black or Indiginous communities — may distrust law enforcement due to systemic discrimination and past experiences. Even a slight rise in records of arrest, she added, can be a sign of how home situations are deteriorating.
“Most survivors do not reach out to the police,” said Wood. “They reach out to friends and family first.”
In some cases, reaching out to police can help. For instance, the unknown caller who witnessed a couple fighting in Moab, UT this summer ultimately helped more evidence emerge regarding Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death.
When asked if the Petito case has had any effect on the discourse around domestic violence, Wood said that she hopes more focus will emerge around domestic violence risks among “emerging adults” as well as teenagers. It is a time when people are leaving home and establishing themselves in new circumstances — which can provide an opportunity for abusers to isolate their partners from a larger social circle.
Wood also drew attention to the recently released cause of death for Petito as “strangulation,” a common manner of death and assault for survivors that cause traumatic brain injuries even if they live through the attack.
Community support networks — like CARE — can provide spaces for survivors to recover and carve out a life outside of their abuser’s control. Many of these groups will also counsel bystanders and loved ones of survivors.
Those interested can find more information about CARE at their website.
Above all, however, Wood emphasized that when speaking to abuse survivors, people should keep in mind that abusers often diminish their independence and self-confidence -- to the point where survivors will blame themselves for what their partners do.
“Be patient, be kind, and be nonjudgmental.”
