PUNTA GORDA — The Nov. 5 City Council elections are heating up in Punta Gorda with District 3 as the only seat up for grabs between candidates Shaune Goff Freeland and John Miller.
Freeland has come to believe that the election has been tampered with, involving a Sept. 19 homecoming parade fire truck ride where Miller was pictured with City Council members, two of whom sit on the election canvassing board.
The city has since offered Freeland a response.
FREELAND'S TAKE
On Oct. 3, Freeland filed a letter with Karen Smith, city clerk and canvassing board chair, in regards to the Sept. 19 Charlotte High School Homecoming Parade.
At the parade, Miller was photographed on an antique fire truck along with Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews and City Council Member Debby Carey, both of whom also sit on the canvassing board, which is responsible for keeping the integrity of the election and ballot equipment.
All City Council members and both candidates were invited to attend, but Freeland said she could not for family reasons.
"By riding on the firetruck in the homecoming parade with John Miller, Punta Gorda city officials showed public support, or gave the appearance of showing public support, for John Miller," Freeland wrote in the Oct. 3 letter.
"On Sept. 23, a photograph of them on the firetruck was posted on the City's website and the caption underneath implied that only current City Council members were on the truck," Freeland wrote.
The caption of the photo, based on the Sept. 23 Punta Gorda "Information Sharing Report," stated: "Fire Department and City Council members participated in the Charlotte High Homecoming parade".
"That is using the city's (resources) to promote him," Freeland told the Sun. "Then when they put it on their website that too was violation and does not make for a fair election when you post a picture that makes him look like he’s already been anointed."
The photo was removed from the city's website as requested in Freeland's Oct. 3 letter.
THE CITY'S TAKE
After receiving the Oct. 3 letter, Smith responded with an Oct. 7 email to Freeland saying she consulted with both the Charlotte County supervisor of elections and Punta Gorda's attorney on the matter. The supervisor of elections deferred to the city attorney.
In an Oct. 4 email from City Attorney David Levin to Smith, Levin wrote that Freeland's letter did not allege that Matthews and Carey are active participants in Miller's campaign or candidacy.
"Therefore, it does not appear that there are sufficient legal grounds for the City Council to cause the removal from the canvassing board," Levin wrote.
Levin wrote the activity "reasonably puts into question the appearance" of impartiality of the two members.
"To avoid even the suggestion of partiality," Levin wrote, "and to avoid any questions concerning the integrity of the city's election, the two members (of the canvassing board) may wish to consider recusing themselves from service (on the) board."
WHAT'S NEXT
Neither Matthews nor Carey have recused themselves from the board, and attempts to reach them Tuesday for comment weren't successful.
Miller said he did not care to comment, adding he was not involved in the conversations regarding the issue.
Freeland has since contacted the Florida Division of Elections and plans to continue her efforts even beyond the Nov. 5 election.
"I hope to enlighten everyone of the tampering that goes on in our local election(s)," Freeland said. "Elections in the future will not be tampered with. Mine has and I have no idea on the damage (it's done). They are just blatantly ignoring the city attorney’s advice."
