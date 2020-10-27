Jim and Sarah Alvarado spent the first three weeks of October creating a "cemetery" in the front yard of their home.
Characters like Freddy Krueger, Hannibal Lecter and Jason take up one row, along with an additional plot that is "for rent."
"I've been doing this for years," Jim said. "It's just something I enjoy."
This year, he added a real haunted house in front of his garage. Inside, there is a narrow hallway that twists into three different rooms. Spooky characters line the walls with lights and sounds to scare anyone who dares to enter.
"A couple of young kids went through here the other night and they ran out screaming," Jim said.
If you want to check out the cemetery and haunted house, take a ride down Harmony Drive in Port Charlotte over the next few nights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.