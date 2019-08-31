PUNTA GORDA — It's been six years since Punta Gorda's property tax rate last went up, but that could change for property owners in the city.
The city will be discussing the new millage rate at its Fiscal Year 2020 Budget hearing Sept. 4 at 5:01 p.m. at the City Council Chambers (326 W. Marion Ave.) in Punta Gorda. A second meeting is planned for Sept. 18, same time, same place.
Here's a breakdown of the new millage rate increase, according to an Aug. 6 letter from City Manager Howard Kunik to the City Council:
3.4337 mills is the proposed FY 2020 millage rate. A mill is equal to a $1 tax for every $1,000 of taxable value.
That is 12.5% over the rolled back rate of 3.0521. The calculated rolled back rate results in the same property tax revenues, minus new construction, as the previous year.
This is the 1st increase in the millage rate since FY 2013.
The new rate would boost homestead properties' taxable value by 1.9%.
For homes valued at $150,000 there could be a property tax increase of $33.
A $79 increase could be possible for homes valued at $300,000.
Some of the programs the rate will accommodate include:
- $459,000 for a road resurfacing program;
- $300,000 for the citywide drainage improvement program.
"The city has not raised the tax millage rate for the City portion of the tax bill for six years," wrote Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews in her Aug. 23 newsletter. "We have relied on the increase in property tax values and the reserve account to keep the budget balanced for all these years. We are also fortunate to have the 1% sales tax fund to help us complete projects that are otherwise unfunded."
Matthews wrote that the city is hopeful that on the 2020 ballot, the referendum item to continue the 1% sales tax program will be approved by voters, otherwise the city will not be able to continue completing of many infrastructure projects.
"This is not an additional tax that will be added," Matthews wrote, "it is a continuation of the tax charged in all of Charlotte County for any purchases made within the county, and which has been active since 1994."
Matthews promised residents that the new rate is not reflective of any sort of frivolous spending by the city.
"We have no choice but to approve these items to keep the levels of service where the citizens have told us they want them," Matthews wrote. "We still have one of the lowest tax millage rates in Southwest Florida when compared to other cities around us. I promise you that there is no frivolous spending going on and that we take this responsibility very seriously to keep taxes as low as we can when considering budget inclusions."
Matthews encourages residents to "make every attempt to attend" the upcoming budget hearings.
