Breakfast with Santa was held at FM Dons, on Saturday Dec. 8, in Punta Gorda.
The buffet breakfast, which featured photo-ops with Santa and Elsa, also included cookie making and ornament assembly stations for children.
The popular destination is on Punta Gorda’s Christmas Parade route, which patrons watched from Dons outside seating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.