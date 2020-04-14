New coronavirus cases may be leveling off in Charlotte County as are emergency room cases with the virus’ hallmark complaints, the county’s health chief told commissioner’s Tuesday.
“Things are moving in the right direction, so far,” said Joe Pepe, the county’s health director, who works for the state Department of Health.
Pepe gave a world and national view of the epidemic, comparing Charlotte County to places like New York City and the state of Florida.
Peak projections of hospital beds needed statewide for COVID-19 patients are dropping from a high of 30,000 for the state several weeks ago, to 13,000 Tuesday, Pepe said, based on social distancing policies adopted locally and statewide.
In more good news, Pepe said the local hospitals are not being stretched beyond their capacity by the epidemic, operating currently at about 50% utilization.
“Our medical system is not overrun,” he said. “The hospitals are doing an amazing job.”
Areas such as New York City or northern Italy were hit with so many cases at once that they exceeded their hospital and intensive care capacities, according to data from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Pepe referred to the IHME models. Florida is not projected to exceed its health care capacity.
Personal protection equipment is in short supply for Charlotte County, however, Pepe said, and the county has not been given any of the state’s recently arrived N95 masks that healthcare workers need. Those have gone to places like Miami.
So Pepe used the county’s health care budget to buy an ultraviolet sterilization tool that larger hospitals buy to sterilize rooms. It cost about $70,000 with special discounts, Pepe told the Sun. The health department will use it on site or take it to other sites where it can sterilize about 50 masks at a time in about 30 minutes.
“We have to be creative,” Pepe said.
The next step in controlling the epidemic is widespread contact investigations of people who test positive for the disease, many experts have been reporting in national news. It is a first step in a normal epidemic, but the country lacked sufficient testing at the start or knowledge of the virus.
Charlotte County has been doing contact investigations all along, Pepe said, and has requested more assistance as the number of cases increases.
“I put in a request to delve deeper into complex sites,” he told commissioners, including nursing homes.
Pepe told the Sun he expects to hear back shortly from the state on his request for the new rapid antibody tests, which tell who has been exposed, but not necessarily who is sick.
Contact tracing involves asking a person who is infected detailed questions about where they have traveled, who they have been in a car with, where they work and who they work closely with. It does not mean that an entire worksite would be shut down with a case, he said.
For first responders and health care workers who have been exposed, a number of local hotels have offered sections of their rooms as a place for the workers to quarantine, Pepe said, adding that there’s been no price gouging.
Commissioner Chris Constance said the low number of ventilators in the county, 88, makes him nervous.
“While things look decent for the moment, this could blow up at any moment,” said Constance, a surgeon. “People are going to get infected. This is not going to magically, snap, and go away.”
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he was taking a different approach, and asked if the state’s health experts are talking about when to lift the state of emergency.
“From the time this has happened, my mind has been on demobilization,” Pepe said, adding that state experts are talking about what data trigger points could be used to decide what activities can be re-introduced.
Tiseo said he believes businesses and the public have adopted new behaviors now that could make it possible to reopen. Otherwise, he said, businesses will not survive.
When Tiseo said the models predicting numbers of deaths have been wrong, Constance interrupted and said the models were based on how people are behaving at the moment. As those behaviors change, the predictions changes too, he said.
