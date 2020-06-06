Similar to the rest of the country, ethnic minorities are disproportionately represented in coronavirus cases in Southwest Florida.
In Charlotte County, nearly 11% of COVID-19 patients have been black, compared to only 6% of the total county population. In Sarasota County, black patients represent 7.9% of coronavirus cases, compared to only 4.8% of the total county population. Lee County also showed disparity with 16.6% of coronavirus patients being black, compared to only 9.1% of the county population.
However, the data is more varied when it comes to ethnicity. Hispanics represent 7.4% of the Charlotte County population but only 5.1% of coronavirus cases. In Sarasota County, Hispanics make up 9.5% of the population and about 8.6% of coronavirus cases. In Lee County, the population is 21.9% Hispanic, and 26% of coronavirus patients are Hispanic. DeSoto County’s Hispanic population is at 31.9%, yet Hispanics represent 58.9% of the coronavirus cases.
According to the CDC, health differences are often due to economic and social conditions that are more common among some racial and ethnic minorities than whites. In public health emergencies, these conditions can also isolate people from resources they need to prepare for and respond to outbreaks.
Some reasons include the fact that racial and ethnic minorities are more likely to live in densely populated areas because of institutional racism in the form of residential housing segregation. These areas make it more difficult to practice social distancing and are linked to a variety of adverse health outcomes and underlying health conditions, according to the CDC.
Racial and ethnic minorities may also live in neighborhoods that are farther from grocery stores and medical facilities, making it more difficult to receive care and stock up on supplies that would allow them to stay home.
Multi-generational households are also more common among some racial and ethnic minority families, which may make it difficult to take precautions to protect older family members or isolate those who are sick if space in the household is limited.
Another explanation may be found in the industries in which minorities are working. While local data was not available, the CDC states nearly a quarter of Hispanic and black or African-American workers are employed in the service industry, compared to 16% of non-Hispanic whites. Black or African-Americans also make up 12% of all employed workers but account for 30% of licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.
Specific reasons for the disparity locally are unclear.
Steve Huard, spokesperson for the Department of Health in Sarasota, believes it’s the result of the county’s work to bring testing to minority neighborhoods.
“Yes, there’s a low percentage of minorities in Sarasota County, but we have tested more in underserved areas,” he said.
Comparing the demographics of all who have been tested would be a more telling story, he said, though he had not examined that data.
However, Huard said the department has made a point to bring testing to parts of the community who have less access to care, so those without transportation can simply walk up and get tested.
“It’s absolutely essential we’ve gone out and are serving every part of our community,” he said.
In Charlotte County, Department of Health Spokesperson Meranda Pitt said the county “strives to meet the needs of the community including the underserved.” Pitt did not specify any reasons for the disparity but noted the department works with many community partners.
“We work closely with multiple partners including faith-based organizations, Community Organizations Active in a Disaster (COAD), The Homeless Coalition, Gulf Coast Partnership, Charlotte County Schools, local medical providers, and various other organizations,” she said. “Many great things have been happening in the community to address needs, including opening a non-congregate shelter, translating many guidance documents into multiple languages and providing a free testing site to make sure everyone that needs a test gets a test. Other services, programs and partnerships are always being processed and developed as opportunities arise.”
The Lee County Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment.
