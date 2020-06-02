PUNTA GORDA — At a meeting with police and community leaders Monday, nearly half of the majority-black community members present raised their hand to say they had been at the barrel of a gun, with a cop at the other end, most during simple traffic stops.
Meanwhile, only two or three cops said the same.
Javon Spikes, a Port Charlotte resident who organized the meeting with North Port Realtor Sarah Norris, said he's treated differently when he's pulled over depending on who's in the car with him.
"With my white friends, I can go anywhere in the world and not have to worry about nothing," he said. "But as soon as my brothers or cousins get in one car, we'll be shut down ... The things you have to learn as a young black man, or a young black person in general, you have to react to the police in a whole different way. We're in a 95 percent white community, so all of my friends can curse out the police, call their parents to pull up on the police, but if I call my grandmother to come up, the officer is going to have her at gunpoint telling her don't get out of the car."
Norris, who has black family, said she's experienced similar things. With her white friends, if they're pulled over, not much happens.
"But with my black homegirls, we have to take off our shoes and lay down while they search our car," she said.
While the black community across the country protests the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed with the knee of a white police officer pushing his neck into the ground, Spikes and Norris are making a call for change. They want to do so in a peaceful way, with real results.
"We wanted to set the tone for other places," Norris said. "We can unite and take this time to make something happen, make the change."
Headway seemed to be made at the meeting, but on Tuesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office put out a statement that made the pair question whether they'd really been heard at all.
The "joint statement" from CCSO, the Punta Gorda Police Department, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) made no direct reference to the black community. Spikes said the NAACP did not speak for the black community at the meeting, and Sheriff Bill Prummell changed the narrative.
"I don't like how he generalized the whole community," Spikes said. "Nobody's worried about the white community. They're not in fear right now. It was about the black community being in fear."
Spikes and Norris both said Prummell seemed the least receptive to what black community members had to say. At the start of the meeting, he claimed guns are pulled on the black community because officers are worried about cell phone guns. But no one at the meeting had ever owned or even seen a cell phone gun.
At one point, Prummell apologized to Norris, but she questions the sincerity of that apology.
"Just getting somewhere with him was hard, because he was so defensive until he saw how many people had their cameras out, and then it was, 'I'm sorry,'" she said.
Some other white leaders present seemed to respond more to what was said. Police Chief Pam Davis gave her own statement to the Sun Tuesday, stating she wants her officers to see video of the meeting and discussed having some black community members ride along with officers to share perspectives.
"I think it's important for (the officers) to hear what our community is saying and understand their viewpoint," she said. "I also told Mr. Spikes that I would follow up with him to discuss next steps and possibly having some representatives of last night's event come speak to all of us."
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex promised to work with the county and the sheriff to come up with money for body cameras for the Sheriff's Office, a chief concern of the black citizens who attended the meeting.
"If your officers had a body camera or something on them that the people would feel comfortable knowing that — if something happened my son, I want to know what happened. I want to see something as to what happened," one black woman said at the meeting.
The Punta Gorda Police Department is in the process of obtaining body cameras for its agency, as is the North Port Police Department. In the past, Sheriff Bill Prummell has voiced opposition, due in part to the expense. He also stated in 2017, "If you need a camera to trust your officers, they shouldn't be there."
Toward the end of the meeting Monday, Prummell said he was glad Truex was willing to look into the coffers and see if the money is there for purchasing. He also said he would revisit studies the agency did a few years ago to determine the true cost, which comes largely from the cost to store video rather than the cameras themselves. However, his press release made no mention of taking action.
Truex on Tuesday stood by his words in a phone call with the Sun, stating he had already spoken with the county administrator about finding funding and was disturbed by the stories he heard of black experiences in Charlotte County.
"The obvious inequality that they experience is something that's very difficult for myself to understand, because I haven't experienced that in life," he said. "I even think the sheriff and police chief heard things last night that they were not privy to... It was a bit disturbing to me. I've heard in this in general about kids being harassed by officers, deputies, what have you. I don't know to what level it's shenanigans and to what level it's harassment, but it was very evident that the number of times these folks that were there yesterday getting pulled over leaving that particular area seemed kind of surprising."
Truex said he plans to continue working with the community to improve things.
Black community members at the meeting also asked for a citizen's review board to review complaints against officers, increased training on racial profiling and racial injustice, and a citizen liaison between police and the community. Now they are unsure those steps will be taken, at least by Prummell.
During the meeting, one man asked the sheriff what he can do to protect himself if the police come for him.
"You're not going to like the answer," Prummell said. "At that point, I'm not there, supervisors probably aren't there. At that point, so everybody walks away, comply. And then if you feel that deputy was wrong, you need to bring that forward to us so we can look into it."
But a pastor visiting from Atlanta, Bishop O.C. Pringle, said George Floyd complied with the officers arresting him and still ended up dead.
"He did not resist," he said. "So compliance has absolutely nothing to do with what the cops are doing, because we have again black and brown people who are being shot to death, who are being beaten by officers, and they comply ... There's nothing we are to do that we are not doing. The responsibility does not rest upon our shoulders."
Norris said agencies need to ensure the officers they hire aren't afraid of black people. Fear escalates the situation.
"You need to make sure they're not afraid because of their color, because it puts everybody in a very tense situation with the police," she said. "The police that are not afraid don't handle people like that."
Spikes said outside of Charlotte County, he's never been in trouble. But here, he's frequently been stopped and often had a gun pointed at him during traffic stops, even with his daughter in the car when she was still a baby.
"There are some places I won't even go, because I know when they see my hair, when they see my dreads, they're going to whip my car around and use any excuse to have me at the side of the road for hours," he said.
He has a brother with a bachelor's degree who has never been in trouble in his life.
"But to everybody else, he's a thug," he said. "He has some gold in his mouth. Every time he gets stopped by the police, they want to say his car smells like weed when he's never smoked in his life."
Spikes and Norris plan to attend the Black Lives Matter protest Friday at Laishley Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
