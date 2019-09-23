PUNTA GORDA — The deadline to register to vote in Punta Gorda is right around the corner.
Monday, Oct. 7 is the deadline, to be exact, for the Nov. 5 general election.
Punta Gorda residents John Miller, 78, and Shaune Freeland, 46, have put their names in for the District 3 seat that is currently held by City Council Member Gary Wein, who opted not to run for a third term.
Mayor Nancy Prafke, who holds the District 5 seat, is running unopposed. The mayor position is not available for election because mayors are picked by the City Council.
The City Council terms are two years. Candidates had to qualify by noon, June 21.
The elections are nonpartisan and only opposed candidate races for council seats will appear on the ballot.
To register in person, contact the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, or call 941-833-5400.
You can also register online at registertovoteflorida.gov/en/Registration/Index.
For further information regarding the city election, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 941-575-3369 or go to cityofpuntagordafl.com.
THE POLITICAL SIGN POLICE
Careful with your signage. Punta Gorda code enforcement has some regulations when it comes to political signs.
Signs are not permitted, according to the city’s Sept. 20 Weekly Highlights report, in the public right of way, public water canals, other public property or on any utility pole or tree, except within specified proximity of polling places on election day. That’s under rules used by the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections.
Signs are limited to one per candidate or issue on any single parcel.
Signs can be located on private property with permission of the owner.
Signs cannot exceed 32 square feet in an area per side and 6 feet in height. They may be placed for a maximum of 45 days prior to the election on Sept. 22, and must be removed within five days (Nov. 10) after the election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.